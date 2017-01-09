Police: Saxonburg woman dies after jump from car

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Saxonburg woman has died after she apparently jumped from a moving vehicle Sunday night on Route 228 in Clinton Township, state police said Monday.

Alexis Arthur, 53, was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh on Sunday night with critical injuries sustained from the incident, which occurred shortly before 7 p.m, according to state police.

A statement from the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that her death was accidental.

NOTE: The Medical Examiner's Office subsequently corrected its release saying that the cause of her death is instead “still pending investigation.” Allegheny County spokesman Amie Downs said the error occurred when someone input incorrect data.

The medical examiner's office said she died of blunt force trauma injuries to her head at about 2 a.m. Monday.

State police said foul play is not suspected in Arthur's death but an investigation is ongoing.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.