Valley News Dispatch

Medical examiner now says cause of woman's death pending

Emily Balser | Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, 4:18 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office announced Tuesday that the death of a Saxonburg woman who reportedly jumped from a moving car Sunday night is still pending investigation.

The medical examiners' office sent out a release Tuesday that corrected its statement made Monday that the manner of death of Alexis Arthur, 53, had been ruled accidental.

Allegheny County spokesman Amie Downs said the error occurred when someone input incorrect data.

State police said Arthur jumped from a moving vehicle while it was travelling on Route 228 in Clinton Township shortly before 7 p.m.

Arthur was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh in critical condition and died of head injuries early Monday.

State police said Monday that no foul play was suspected in Arthur's death but their investigation was ongoing. On Tuesday, they said no new information was being released.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

ebalser @tribweb.com.

