Leechburg Area School District still studying 2017-18 financial picture

If there is a tax increase in the Leechburg Area School District for 2017-18, it will be no more than 3.6 percent.

The school board agreed Monday night to limit any possible tax increase to that figure.

“We don't think we have to get that high,” Business Manager William McNamee told the board.

According to McNamee, if the board would raise taxes to the 3.6 percent limit, the district would reap an additional $250,000 in revenue.

The financial picture remains cloudy at this point, he said. McNamee said an administrative meeting was held this week at which he asked each department to submit projected expenditures for the next school year.

“Hopefully at our next meeting, I'll be able to give you an idea of where we think we are,” he said.

The district's current budget totals $13.8 million in expenditures with $5.2 million of it paid for by local real estate taxes.

Currently, the millage for the district's Armstrong County communities of Leechburg and Gilpin is 72.27 while residents of West Leechburg, the lone Westmoreland County community, are taxed at a rate of 126.61 mills.

That's due to the difference in assessments by the two counties.

McNamee said a tax increase to the 3.6 percent limit would add 5.63 mills to the Armstrong rate and 4.55 mills to the Westmoreland tax rate.

The 3.6 percent is not an arbitrary figure arrived at by the board. It's calculated by the state for each school district under Act 1, a law designed to limit school tax increases.

Had the board opted to explore a possible tax increase above 3.6 percent, it would have to present a preliminary budget to the public by Feb. 5 and approve it by Feb. 15 and then seek public approval for any greater tax increase through a referendum in the spring primary election.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.