Freeport Area Middle School brings home design award in Lego competition

For eighth-grader Zachary Shetron, the Western Pennsylvania FIRST Lego League Grand Championship is as exciting as any sporting event.

“This was my Super Bowl,” said the Freeport Area Middle School student.

Zachary and his six teammates took home the first-place award for mechanical design from the robotics competition held Saturday and Sunday at La Roche College in McCandless.

The students were tasked with creating and programming a small robot made entirely out of Lego components, with a Lego-designed computer as its “brain.”

The robot was tasked with navigating a tabletop obstacle course and completing objectives like moving blocks around or circumventing obstacles.

Teams were required to build a fully autonomous robot that could maneuver the course without a remote control.

Each team had two-and-a-half minutes for their robot to complete as many tasks as it could.

After every challenge the robot would return to one corner of the table, where the students would rapidly swap out interchangeable modules of their own design to equip it for the next one.

“It's chaos,” Shetron said. “There's all these people around you.”

More than 70 teams competed in the Grand Championship, with more than 30 in the same division as Freeport Area Middle School.

Pittsburgh team “Animatronics” won the overall championship and will go on to compete at the World Festival in St. Louis.

But Freeport Area Middle School's durable and efficient bot scored it the design award.

Their trophy, of course, is made of Lego pieces.

The robotics program at Freeport Area Middle School started as an extracurricular club in 2010, then became a full-fledged class in 2015. This helped the already interested students get even more involved, according to teacher Mark Dempster.

“When it becomes part of the curriculum at the school, then they recognize the importance of the information they're given,” he said.

Although he has more than 20 students in the class, only seven represented the school district at the competition.

They've been working on their robot since the start of the school year.

Seventh-grader Armando Brunck said he got involved in the class because of his interest in programming.

“The fun part is getting to learn how to program more, and making new friends by coming to this class,” he said.

This is the second time one of Dempster's teams has won a mechanical design award.

His students have also been awarded for teamwork and software design at previous championships.

The FIRST Lego League is an international series of competitions, with more than 32,000 teams in 88 countries.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.