Valley News Dispatch

Minor flooding expected on Allegheny River
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, 7:57 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for the Allegheny River through the Alle-Kiski Valley from Friday through Saturday.

But Allegheny Valley Fire Department Chief Kevin Funkhouser isn't worried.

“I'm not nervous,” said Funkhouser, who was aware of the flood warnings on Thursday evening. “We just got to be prepared and have our pumps ready and have everything ready to help as needed.”

Funkhouser advises people not to drive over flooded roadways and be alert for flooded basements. “We'll just be prepared.” According to the weather service, heavy rain and melting snow across the Allegheny River Basin should cause minor flooding along much of the river Friday. Brad Rehak, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon Township, said that cresting will occur mostly Friday evening and the river will go back down below the flood stages by Saturday.

Alle-Kiski areas that will be affected include near the lock and dams at Kittanning, Natrona (Harrison) and Acmetonia (Harmar).

• Kittanning's flood warning will last from Friday evening until later that night;

• Natrona, from Friday evening until Saturday afternoon;

• Acmetonia from Friday evening until Saturday evening.

“In all these cases it's considered minor flooding, just within a couple feet greater than flood stage,” Rehak said.

Kittanning has a flood stage of 21 feet; the service expects the water level to rise to 21 feet. Natrona has a flood stage of 21 feet; the service expects the water level to rise to 21.5 feet.

And Acmetonia has a flood stage of 17 feet; the service expects the water level to rise to 18 feet. Rehak said people and businesses along the river should keep an eye on the water and watch for further updates.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

