Valley News Dispatch

Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer sells for $100
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 11:36 a.m.
A small group of shoppers and Frazer Township officials gathered on Wednesday to see the sale of the Pittsburgh Mills mall. Wells Fargo, the bank that foreclosed on the mall last year, bought the shopping center from itself for $100.
The Pittsburgh Mills mall sold for $100 at auction.

Wells Fargo officially owns the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer.

That is, if the banking giant can come up with $20 today.

That's how much the company is required to pay immediately under the terms of sale, which require a 20 percent immediate down payment from the successful bidder.

Wells Fargo was the only bidder and bought the mall, essentially from itself, for $100 at the foreclosure auction held at the mall this morning. It was conducted in the space formerly occupied by the closed ITT Tech school.

The company will have to pay itself the balance of $80 within 30 days.

Wells Fargo foreclosed on the 1.1 million square foot shopping center in November 2015. Developers Mills Corp. and Zamias Services owe the bank $143 million.

It was not known whether that debt still is owed or was exonerated during the sale.

An attorney representing Wells Fargo, who placed the only bid, refused to answer questions after the auction ended. A Wells Fargo spokesperson was not able to immediately comment.

Only a handful of curious mall shoppers and some Frazer Township officials attended the auction.

Jones Lang LaSalle, a property management company, continues to manage the mall.

JLL General Manager Anthony Stephens said they expect no changes in the mall's day-to-day operations.

“The mall is open and ready for (residents') business,” he said.

The value of the mall has been plummeting since it opened in July 2005. Once worth $190 million, it was appraised at $11 million in August.

The mall has lost a number of key tenants over the years, including a Sears Grand store. The mall's retail space is nearly half empty, with about 55 percent occupied.

Today's sale consisted of the Galleria enclosed mall and several surrounding lots, not the stores in the nearby complex known as the Village at Pittsburgh Mills. Those properties include a strip shopping center and several stand-alone stores and restaurants.

Prior to the sale, analysts predicted the mall would sell for about $8 million, or about 6 percent of what Wells Fargo was owed.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

