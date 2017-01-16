Kiski Area moves ahead on new roof

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Kiski Area School District is moving forward with an estimated $500,000 roof replacement project at the high school.

The board will advertise the project for contract bids with an estimated start date of June. Board President Tamra Smail said the district has budgeted for the cost of the roof and will cover the entire cost out of its reserve fund.

Building and Grounds director Jim Perlik said the existing roof, which was installed in 1991, has reached its usable life. He said there are some leaks that are causing the insulation to get wet.

“It's failing,” he said. “That one had a 10-year warranty.”

The new 20,000-square-foot roof will have a 25-year warranty. The new roof will be made up of layers of gravel and asphalt and will be easier to repair.

“You have multiple layers of protection,” Perlik said.

Perlik said work on the roof will likely begin in June and be done by mid-July — well before next school year starts.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.