Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Acmetonia Primary School expansion project on track
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 18 hours ago

The Allegheny Valley School District remains on track to begin construction on a proposed $13 million expansion of Acmetonia Primary School this summer.

The school board gave the green light this week to district architect Foreman Architects Engineers to continue work on the project, which tentatively will include an expansion in parking, the addition of a 12- to 16-classroom wing, installation of an elevator and enlarging the gymnasium at the school in Harmar.

The board voted 5-4 in March to renovate and make additions to Acmetonia so that the district's fourth- through sixth-grade students at Colfax Upper Elementary in Springdale could be moved there.

The district plans to start construction in July, finish in August 2018 and receive Colfax students in the 2018-19 school year.

Terry Thompson, vice president of architecture for Foreman Architects Engineers, told the board Monday his firm met with district teachers and staff and got feedback regarding what they would like to see the design include.

The firm has completed the building design and is selecting building materials and equipment, Thompson said.

While School Director Stephen Puskar expressed concern about whether enough staff members had a say in the designs, Director Elizabeth Moretti questioned whether the requests represent educational need or are more of a wish list.

Thompson said the construction plans solve “your educational needs, no more and no less.”

While Thompson did not have updated cost figures for the project, Business Manager Brad Rau said the previous estimate was between $12.5 million and $13 million.

Updated figures will be discussed Feb. 7, Rau said.

Among the proposed updates:

• An additional classroom wing that will have 12 regular classrooms — four for each grade and four special-function classrooms. The wing will include bathrooms and a storage room.

• An expanded gymnasium and extended stage. Some amenities suggested by staff include adding a roll-up divider curtain and extending and refinishing the gym's hardwood flooring.

• A band room and a chorus room, 1,370 square feet each, on one end of the courtyard. The band room will have places for instruments and open shelving, and the choral room will have built-in cabinetry.

• Two computer rooms that will be 1,000 square feet each. Each has different wiring configurations: one will have outlets along the walls; the other will have outlets in the floor. Though labeled computer rooms, they can be used for whatever purposes the district deems necessary, Superintendent Pat Graczyk said.

“We're calling it computer labs,” Graczyk said, “but it could also be someone's room if we wanted to make a classroom.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.