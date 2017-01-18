Acmetonia Primary School expansion project on track

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Allegheny Valley School District remains on track to begin construction on a proposed $13 million expansion of Acmetonia Primary School this summer.

The school board gave the green light this week to district architect Foreman Architects Engineers to continue work on the project, which tentatively will include an expansion in parking, the addition of a 12- to 16-classroom wing, installation of an elevator and enlarging the gymnasium at the school in Harmar.

The board voted 5-4 in March to renovate and make additions to Acmetonia so that the district's fourth- through sixth-grade students at Colfax Upper Elementary in Springdale could be moved there.

The district plans to start construction in July, finish in August 2018 and receive Colfax students in the 2018-19 school year.

Terry Thompson, vice president of architecture for Foreman Architects Engineers, told the board Monday his firm met with district teachers and staff and got feedback regarding what they would like to see the design include.

The firm has completed the building design and is selecting building materials and equipment, Thompson said.

While School Director Stephen Puskar expressed concern about whether enough staff members had a say in the designs, Director Elizabeth Moretti questioned whether the requests represent educational need or are more of a wish list.

Thompson said the construction plans solve “your educational needs, no more and no less.”

While Thompson did not have updated cost figures for the project, Business Manager Brad Rau said the previous estimate was between $12.5 million and $13 million.

Updated figures will be discussed Feb. 7, Rau said.

Among the proposed updates:

• An additional classroom wing that will have 12 regular classrooms — four for each grade and four special-function classrooms. The wing will include bathrooms and a storage room.

• An expanded gymnasium and extended stage. Some amenities suggested by staff include adding a roll-up divider curtain and extending and refinishing the gym's hardwood flooring.

• A band room and a chorus room, 1,370 square feet each, on one end of the courtyard. The band room will have places for instruments and open shelving, and the choral room will have built-in cabinetry.

• Two computer rooms that will be 1,000 square feet each. Each has different wiring configurations: one will have outlets along the walls; the other will have outlets in the floor. Though labeled computer rooms, they can be used for whatever purposes the district deems necessary, Superintendent Pat Graczyk said.

“We're calling it computer labs,” Graczyk said, “but it could also be someone's room if we wanted to make a classroom.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.