Penn State New Ken students observe MLK Day, hope actions speak loudly

Wednesday: Volunteer and human rights advocacy fair, learn about local nonprofit organizations and volunteer and internship opportunities; 11 a.m.-2 p.m., upper lobby and theater lobby

Public events being held next week as part of Penn State New Kensington's Unity Week:

Ashley Worlds hopes the nation can do what her own family has done — bridge the racial divide.

A sophomore at Penn State New Kensington in Upper Burrell, Worlds, 19, of East Franklin is the daughter of an African-American father and a Caucasian mother.

“I get the perspectives of both sides. Sometimes it can be hard to get them to come together,” she said Tuesday. “My family has done it. I hope everyone in the country can do it.”

Worlds is among Penn State students taking part in the campus' observances of Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday, which started a week that ends with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.

Worlds, who supported Hillary Clinton, is among those hoping for the best with Trump as president.

“I do realize he is our president now, and we will have to work with him. He will have to work with us who want change,” she said. “He wants to change things. Hopefully, the change is for the better.”

The inauguration will be aired in the campus auditorium Friday, said Theresa Bonk, director of student affairs.

While a growing number of Democratic lawmakers have announced they are not attending the inauguration, Bonk said she hopes people will attend and watch to be more informed.

“My hope is this enlarges the conversation,” she said.

History professor John Craig Hammond finds Trump at odds with Martin Luther King Jr.'s wish for people to be judged by the contents of their character instead of the color of their skin.

Hammond described Trump as a “classic demagogue” put into power almost exclusively by rural whites, a base he will play to.

“He tends to inflame racial tensions in the United States by attacking blacks, individual blacks like John Lewis, and questioning the legitimacy of Barack Obama's presidency,” Hammond said. “He assumes all blacks are poor inner-city dwellers. Rather than treating them as individuals, he treats them as a group.”

While conceding historians are bad at predicting the future, Hammond said he's pessimistic about race relations under a Trump administration, but also hopeful.

“America can never move forward until we have an open and honest discussion about the realities of race in the United States,” he said. “I'm hopeful we can have that honest conversation and move beyond that.”

As part of their observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Worlds and other students took part in a day of service Monday, helping nonprofit groups and organizations in Fayette County. On Tuesday, they celebrated King's birthday with a cake on their campus.

The observance continues with a variety of events next week, including performance art and a volunteer and human rights advocacy fair, which is open to the public.

Shannon Josefoski, 21, a senior from Harrison, spent Monday sorting clothing for the less fortunate. She hopes the racial divide in the nation won't get worse under Trump but fears it will.

“I hope our actions here on campus help bridge the gap created through the government,” she said, adding that artists and comedians can bring people together by touching on their similarities.

“Just reach out to your neighbors,” she said, “show a lending hand, show that you care.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.