East Deer schedules 2 bridge replacements at same time

Forms for feedback are provided. Comments are due by Feb. 17.

The project's plans will be on display at the municipal building, 927 Freeport Road, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays through Feb. 10.

The road will be closed during the work. The posted detour is a little more than 8 miles long.

PennDOT will be replacing a bridge on Days Run Road, not far from its split with Bailies Run Road. Construction is expected to start in the summer of 2018, according to a display of the project's plans at the East Deer Municipal Building.

A third bridge is slated to be replaced in East Deer in 2018, but not as part of the Rapid Bridge program.

Educating residents and commuters will be key in East Deer getting through the replacement of two nearby bridges on Freeport Road in 2018, a township commissioner said.

Traffic will not be detoured but will be reduced to one alter­nating lane while the bridges spanning Crawford Run by the Sheetz gas station, and Bailies Run near the Creighton post office are replaced next year.

Work on the Bailies Run bridge is tentatively scheduled to start in mid-March 2018 and last into early September.

Work on the Crawford Run bridge would start in mid-April 2018 and last into mid-August, project spokesman Jeff Rossi said.

That means traffic will be restricted at both bridges, about a mile apart, at the same time. “It's kind of like the Band-Aid thing — pull it off, get it done,” township Commissioner Ed Kissel said.

The bridges are being replaced as part of the state's Rapid Bridge Replacement Project, a private-public partnership between PennDOT and Plenary Walsh Keystone Partners to replace 558 structurally deficient bridges statewide.

The work, originally expected to be done this year, was pushed back because of delays in permitting and utility relocations, Rossi said.

Limited time means they can't replace one bridge and then the other.

“We have to get everything done in 2018,” Rossi said. “We're coming to the end.”

Access to Sheetz will be restricted, with one of the two aprons to Freeport Road closed and the other being one-way in only, Rossi said.

Near Bailies Run, the post office parking lot will be closed and customers will have to park on Callendar Street.

Commissioner John Nwranski said traffic control is a major concern.

“I want to be able to publicize alternate routes and educate the public on alternate routes long before the closures occur,” he said. “It's all about educating the residents and the commuters long before the construction starts.”

Traffic exiting Route 28 onto Crawford Run Road is a major concern, Nwranski said. Traffic frequently backs up on the ramp from the expressway.

Nwranski said he would want drivers to be directed to use the Tarentum exit (Exit 14) instead.

Kissel said they would want signs on the expressway about alternate routes and to make drivers aware of delays.

“We hope that will mitigate the backups and the congestion,” Kissel said. “There's no way you can completely avoid it.”

Their efforts didn't go far Tuesday; no members of the public attended a meeting to discuss the bridges at the municipal building.

“We'll continue to publicize information,” Nwranski said. “We can only do our best. We'll remind residents.”

Indiana Township detour

Also addressed at the meeting was replacement of a bridge this year on Little Deer Creek Road in Indiana Township, near Crawford Run Road and a post office. The bridge spans an unnamed tributary to Little Deer Creek.

Work there is scheduled to start June 8 and last for five weeks.

During that time, the road will be closed completely; the posted detour is about seven miles long.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.