Leechburg seeks solutions for slippery stretch of Second Street

Leechburg officials are looking for a way to make Second Street safer until it can be repaved after officials received a complaint of it being too slippery when it rains.

Councilman Tom Foster said he received a complaint from a teacher who said she fell in the crosswalk at Second Street and Siberian Avenue, which is near the elementary school.

The street is on an incline and has public parking spaces.

“The aggregate is all worn off,” Foster said. “We're going to have to do something.”

Foster said the street was fixed with chip and tar about seven years ago, but it has worn down to the tar, which is slippery when wet.

Foster said he's seen vehicles fishtail going up the street, too.

Borough Solicitor Jim Favero said the borough needs to take some kind of action since it's aware there is a problem and the borough could be liable if someone gets hurt.

“It might not be a bad idea to put up a sign,” Favero said.

Council agreed Tuesday to look into putting up a “slippery when wet” sign at the crosswalk in the short term while also reaching out to PennDOT for a cost estimate of paving the street this summer.

Borough officials also are going to reach out to the school district to let them know about the potential hazard and see if they can have students and teachers use the crosswalk along Center Avenue, one block down the hill.

Foster said the street is less slippery in the snow because of the salt and cinders put down by the public works department.

Favero said he wants residents to know the borough is working to fix the problem, but to be aware that parking on the street when it's raining could be dangerous.

In other business

• The borough's stormwater/sewer separation project is nearing its end.

Ben Bothell of Senate Engineering told council that all of the new pipes are in the ground. The last step is waiting for PennDOT to approve plans for wheelchair ramps.

He said the borough has come in under budget for the project, with about $800,000 remaining. The total cost of the project is around $10 million.

• The borough is purchasing a new Ford Explorer to be used as a police vehicle for $36,000. The borough took out a 36-month loan from First Commonwealth Bank with an interest rate of 2.98 percent to purchase the vehicle.

Councilman Wayne Dobos said the vehicle will mostly be used in inclement weather in the winter.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.