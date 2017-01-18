Burrell School Board fails to fill vacancy

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Second attempt to elect a school director; hold rescheduled agenda meeting

The Burrell School Board will try again next month to fill an empty seat on the board.

The board reached an impasse Tuesday night, after two apparently well-qualified candidates applying for the same open school director's position failed to get the five required votes.

A seat opened with the Jan. 10 departure of Jamie Berdar. There are about 10 months remaining in Berdar's term.

The school board couldn't decide between Jane Kinter, long active in the district, and Rachel Linderman, a newcomer who works with pre-school students.

“We can't have both,” board President Tricia Shank said before the board's first vote.

The board, currently with eight members, needs a majority to choose the new director.

The board tried three times to get a majority. On the first vote, the board split, 4-3.

Voting for Linderman were Directors Genia Koziarski, Gretchen Beveridge, James D. Kunkle and Christopher S. Wojcik.

Voting for Kinter were Directors Pam Key, Tricia Shank and Linda Woiewodski.

Deborah Kinosz was absent.

The board will take up the discussion again Feb. 7, when it will also hold its agenda meeting, which had been scheduled for Feb. 14.

State law requires that Berdar's position be filled within 30 days; otherwise, the decision is made by a county judge.

2 promising candidates

The board interviewed the candidates for more than an hour.

Kinter, a mother of four district students and a Lower Burrell resident of 16 years, has been active in the district for some time. She is the president-elect of the band parent association and was previously on advisory boards for Bon Air and Stewart elementary schools and Burrell High School.

Her professional background includes 13 years of working with schools in Westmoreland County.

“I'm fair and open-minded,” Kinter told the board. “One of my strengths is that I think ‘big picture.' ”

Linderman, also a mother of four district students, is a recent addition to the district. Previously, her children attended private schools, before she and her husband chose Burrell for their education.

She is a doctor of physical therapy who provides early intervention services for pre-school age children. She's also active with the school's wrestling programs.

“The most important thing is that our children receive the best education that they can,” Linderman said.

Both professed a “student first” approach to board decisions and both were willing to admit that they have a lot to learn about running a district and the multi-million dollar budget that comes with it.

“We're too much alike,” Kinter said to Linderman between questions. “That's the problem.”

Tax hike would be limited

In other action, the board decided to limit any potential real estate tax increase for next school year to 3.2 percent.

That's the ceiling the state has given the district, which is based on an inflation-based formula. To go higher, the district would have to get voter approval or ask the state for special permission.

A 3.2 percent increase amounts to an increase of 2.8 mills.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribwebcom.