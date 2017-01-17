Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
MRSA case confirmed in Springdale Junior-Senior High School
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

The Allegheny Valley School District notified parents Tuesday of a confirmed case of MRSA at Springdale High School.

MRSA — short for methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus — is caused by a type of staph bacteria that's resistant to many of the antibiotics used to treat ordinary staph infections, according to the Mayo Clinic.

It is typically spread by skin-to-skin contact or direct contact with infected surfaces.

It can cause serious bloodstream infections in people with an already weakened immune system; it can cause a skin infection in otherwise healthy people.

The district was not releasing any information about the person diagnosed, citing health privacy laws.

The district did not disclose whether the person was a student or an adult.

A representative of the Alle­gheny County Health Department was not immediately able to comment Tuesday night.

In the letter to parents, Superintendent Pat Graczyk said the district is working closely with its nursing staff on the treatment and prevention of MRSA.

Graczyk said the district nurse “has met with the high school administration to review all of the preventative measures taken at the Allegheny Valley School District to try to eliminate the spread of bacteria to provide a safe and healthy school environment for our students and staff.”

According to the letter, the school nurse is following up with the individual who had tested positive.

The district is encouraging good hygiene practices among students. Hand-sanitizing dispensers are available in all district buildings. Common areas such as restrooms are being disinfected daily.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

