Financial manager Adam Blythe fills vacancy on Tarentum Council

Tarentum Council has selected a 35-year-old financial manager and church leader to fill a council vacancy.

Adam Blythe, of 116 Second Ave., was chosen as 2nd Ward council over two other candidates Tuesday night when Mayor Carl Magnetta cast a tie-breaking vote for him.

Sandy Collins, a longtime borough resident who frequently attends council meetings, and Terry Chambon, a retired borough employee with 32 years service and a borough firefighter for 44 years, were the other candidates.

The vacancy occurred with the recent death of Councilman Pete Varos.

Blythe's appointment will be for this year, but he said he will run for a full, four-year term in the May primary election.

The 2nd Ward lies between the railroad tracks and the Allegheny River and runs from the Brackenridge line to Bull Creek.

Blythe said he graduated from Cheswick Christian Academy and has been employed as a financial manager for One Main Financial for 10 years.

He said his parents, Greg and Cathy Blythe, operate the Abundant Joy Fellowship Church along First Avenue and he is director of the youth ministry there.

Council interviewed the candidates in public, but they didn't ask a lot of questions. Each candidate gave their reasons for seeking the appointment.

Chambon said he wanted to return the town to the kind of community it once was.

“I'd like to see Tarentum become Tarentum again,” Chambon said. “Get our town cleaned up a little more and get it back to being what it used to be.”

Collins zeroed in on the blight problems the borough faces with deteriorated buildings and delinquent tax collections. She said she is discouraged by the number of absentee landlords and transient residents the borough has attracted.

“Personally, I think this contributes to the blight,” Collins said. “To me, there are more absentee owners than there are property owners who live in town.”

She said borough officials need to be more aggressive in pursuing tax delinquents. She said she had a neighbor who died and had not paid real estate taxes for 20 years.

Blythe said he wanted to focus on attracting more families to Tarentum.

“It's so beautiful, it has every­thing,” he said.

Before the vote, Councilman Tim Cornuet expressed appreciation for the interest of all three candidates.

“If there were three openings, you'd all be sitting up here right now,” Cornuet said.

Blythe's name was the only one that came to a vote.

Councilwoman Carrie Fox nominated him. She, Cornuet and Rhonda Dzugan voted for Blythe.

Greg Schmitt, Erika Josefoski and Eric Carter opposed the nomination.

That's when Mayor Magnetta was called upon to cast the tie-breaking vote.

During the interview process, Magnetta cautioned the candidates.

“There's too many ‘me's' on this council,” the mayor said. “This council has to work together. That's the only way we're going to get things done.”

Blythe was asked what he thought was the best attribute he would bring to council.

“Communications, dealing with the public,” Blythe said. “I think one of the best things I do is listen to people and try to help them.”

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.