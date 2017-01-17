Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Man dies after he gets off bus in Aspinwall, struck by car

Emily Balser | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 10:03 p.m.
Getty Images

Updated 15 hours ago

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Tuesday at the intersection of Freeport Road and Western Avenue in Aspinwall.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said the accident was reported to 911 around 7:40 p.m.

The victim was a man, but no other official information about him has been released.

Citing police, WPXI reported that the victim was a man in his 60s.

Downs said the man, along with several others, had just gotten off a bus and was waiting to cross the street.

According to witnesses, he appeared “unbalanced” while waiting and suddenly ran across the street and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police. No charges are expected to be filed.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.