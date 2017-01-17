Man dies after he gets off bus in Aspinwall, struck by car

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car Tuesday at the intersection of Freeport Road and Western Avenue in Aspinwall.

Allegheny County spokeswoman Amie Downs said the accident was reported to 911 around 7:40 p.m.

The victim was a man, but no other official information about him has been released.

Citing police, WPXI reported that the victim was a man in his 60s.

Downs said the man, along with several others, had just gotten off a bus and was waiting to cross the street.

According to witnesses, he appeared “unbalanced” while waiting and suddenly ran across the street and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver of the vehicle stopped and cooperated with police. No charges are expected to be filed.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.