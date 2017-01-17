Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

2 injured in Route 366 crash in New Kensington

Matthew Medsger | Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017, 11:42 p.m.
MATTHEW MEDSGER | Tribune-Review
Rescue crews work to free two people trapped in a car following a collision on Route 366 between the Taco Bell and the Route 56 Bypass late Tuesday. Both passengers were transported to the hospital by ambulance. The cause of the crash was under investigation late Tuesday.

Updated 14 hours ago

Two people were taken to a hospital late Tuesday after two cars collided on Route 366 in New Kensington.

The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. between the Taco Bell, which is at the intersection of Freeport Road and Route 366, and the Route 56 Bypass cloverleaf.

One driver was able to walk away from her car, but both occupants of the other car had to be freed by fire crews after the roof was removed with cutting tools.

Both of the injured were transported to area hospitals by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation shortly before midnight.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribwebcom.

