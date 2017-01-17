2 injured in Route 366 crash in New Kensington

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two people were taken to a hospital late Tuesday after two cars collided on Route 366 in New Kensington.

The crash occurred about 10:20 p.m. between the Taco Bell, which is at the intersection of Freeport Road and Route 366, and the Route 56 Bypass cloverleaf.

One driver was able to walk away from her car, but both occupants of the other car had to be freed by fire crews after the roof was removed with cutting tools.

Both of the injured were transported to area hospitals by ambulance. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

The cause of the crash was still under investigation shortly before midnight.

