Valley News Dispatch

Springdale council's appointment of member's daughter raises concerns
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Anna Spirk didn't have any political experience when members of the Springdale Council appointed the 25-year-old registered nurse to fill a vacancy created by one of their colleague's resignation.

Her lack of political experience isn't unusual.

But what is turning heads is her connection to one of Springdale's sitting councilmen. Spirk is the daughter of Councilman David Spirk.

“It seemed like it was an open and shut deal long before the meeting had even come about,” said Dan Copeland, a former councilman who was one of four other candidates besides Anna Spirk that had applied for chance to fill the seat vacated by former Councilman Jason Fry.

He said three of the five applicants were formerly on council.

The appointment of a colleague's daughter to the vacancy left by Fry, who moved out of the borough, isn't illegal.

But council should have chosen someone else to avoid the negative perception, said John Hanley, an assistant professor of political science at Duquesne University.

“It could be for the best reasons in the world. It could be the most qualified person. Everything could be perfect around it,” said Hanley, who teaches courses in state and local politics. “I think you would still want to avoid this, particularly in a legislative area. You are picking representatives of the people. That's tricky.”

Pennsylvania does not have an anti-nepotism statute nor does the state borough code address it. Those issues are handled as conflicts of interest under state ethics law, which prevents public officials from using their office to benefit themselves or immediate family financially.

David Spirk abstained when council voted 3-2 to appoint his daughter. In addition to abstaining, he said he pulled himself out of the process leading to vote.

“I was not involved in any way,” he said.

David Spirk's withdrawal from any discussions or deliberations relating to his daughter's appointment likely avoids any ethics violation under conflict of interest provisions, said Rob Caruso, executive director of the state's Ethics Commission, who discussed the matter only in general.

In Pennsylvania, only judges are legally barred from hiring relatives under a law that took effect in 2014. The state has no other bans on nepotism save any adopted by individual communities or school boards.

Anna Spirk will serve at least until the end of the year. The seat will be up for election this year along with four others.

The fact that the vote was split is problematic and suggests there is going to be some division on it in the public, Hanley said.

Anna Spirk, who has never held elected office, lives with her parents. She said she wanted to get more involved and has an interest in recreation, having worked with Councilwoman Eileen Miller on things such as borough movie nights.

“I'm a lot younger than most people that have been on council lately,” she said. “I don't really have any political side.”

Copeland and Jeff Hartz, another applicant, said they were not interviewed for the seat. Both were critical of how council handled the vacancy.

Hartz, who unsuccessfully sought election to council in 2015, said he was troubled that there was no call among council members for nominations. He said there simply was a motion, a second and a vote for Anna Spirk with no public discussion.

“I thought there should have been more,” he said. “Nobody else had an opportunity to nominate anybody else.”

Copeland also thinks council did not handle nominations properly but said, “It is what it is.

“Anywhere else, everybody would've had a chance to nominate who they wanted to nominate, and you would have seen how things were lining up,” he said. “Somebody else might have nominated one of the other candidates or even myself. Then, they should ask each candidate why they applied.”

Miller and council members James Zurisko and Jason Overly, who voted in favor of Anna Spirk's appointment, did not respond to requests for comment. Council members Michael Ziencik and Frank Forbes, who voted against the appointment, also did not respond.

Anna Spirk said she intends to seek election. Candidates can start getting nomination petition signatures on Feb. 14.

She addressed potential critics, including those who cite that she isn't a homeowner.

“Honestly, I think they just need to let me have a chance at it. Everything is up for election this year. If someone feels they can make a difference, run,” she said. “And to say only property owners should be on council is cutting out a lot of people in this town.”

David Spirk said his daughter is her own person and has no problem disagreeing with him.

“She's very energetic and likes to get to the bottom of things. We need that. That's part of how we turn Springdale around,” he said. “Let's see how it all turns out. She'll be up for election in November.

“We'll see how she likes it, and how the citizens of Springdale like her.”

Copeland, who intends to run for council this year, said he holds no grudge against Anna Spirk.

“Hopefully, their selection works out well, and good luck to her,” he said. “She's got a year to get a taste to see what it's like.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

