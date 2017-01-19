Harrison maps out zoning areas for medical marijuana dispensaries

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If medical marijuana is ever sold in Harrison, officials want to have a say about where it can happen.

“The board had discussions on it, and I think we're very comfortable in trying to keep this away from residential areas,” commissioners president William Poston said. “A couple other communities are doing the same thing that we've talked to, and that seems to be the way it's going forward.”

Township officials decided to take action after the state legalized and implemented a medical marijuana program last April. They want to limit medical marijuana dispensaries and processors to the township's business and manufacturing districts, where space is already “pretty full.”

Commissioners could vote on the issue as early as Feb. 27.

“Really, it's a buffer to keep them from coming in and putting this anywhere in the township,” Poston said.

The township's Planning Commission in November recommended a zoning amendment to limit where medical marijuana can be sold and grown. Planning commission Chairman David Barnas said commission members turned to other municipalities, such as Frazer, for guidance.

Frazer amended its zoning in December to allow medical marijuana growing, processing and dispensing in its industrial zone.

Additionally in December, state officials announced Allegheny County would receive two permits for medical marijuana dispensaries.

Barnas has no concerns over medical marijuana being grown or sold in the township, so long as state guidelines are met.

But he doesn't think Harrison would be considered an ideal place to open a dispensary.

“We represent the more peripheral suburban area, and I think they'll want to have the dispensaries where there is a greater density of population for accessibility,” he said.

No one in Harrison had applied for a dispensary permit as of Thursday, Poston said. Applications for growing and dispensing permits became available Tuesday on the state's Department of Health website.

In addition to building restrictions, the proposed amendment says a dispensary may not be located within 1,000 feet of the property line of a public, private or parochial school or a day care center. It additionally establishes off-street parking for dispensaries and processors.

“I actually think we did a very good job,” Barnas said. “Our solicitor was able to do the complete review, extract the important parts and put it in a very concise, but precise guideline.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226- 4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.