Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison maps out zoning areas for medical marijuana dispensaries
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 15 hours ago

If medical marijuana is ever sold in Harrison, officials want to have a say about where it can happen.

“The board had discussions on it, and I think we're very comfortable in trying to keep this away from residential areas,” commissioners president William Poston said. “A couple other communities are doing the same thing that we've talked to, and that seems to be the way it's going forward.”

Township officials decided to take action after the state legalized and implemented a medical marijuana program last April. They want to limit medical marijuana dispensaries and processors to the township's business and manufacturing districts, where space is already “pretty full.”

Commissioners could vote on the issue as early as Feb. 27.

“Really, it's a buffer to keep them from coming in and putting this anywhere in the township,” Poston said.

The township's Planning Commission in November recommended a zoning amendment to limit where medical marijuana can be sold and grown. Planning commission Chairman David Barnas said commission members turned to other municipalities, such as Frazer, for guidance.

Frazer amended its zoning in December to allow medical marijuana growing, processing and dispensing in its industrial zone.

Additionally in December, state officials announced Allegheny County would receive two permits for medical marijuana dispensaries.

Barnas has no concerns over medical marijuana being grown or sold in the township, so long as state guidelines are met.

But he doesn't think Harrison would be considered an ideal place to open a dispensary.

“We represent the more peripheral suburban area, and I think they'll want to have the dispensaries where there is a greater density of population for accessibility,” he said.

No one in Harrison had applied for a dispensary permit as of Thursday, Poston said. Applications for growing and dispensing permits became available Tuesday on the state's Department of Health website.

In addition to building restrictions, the proposed amendment says a dispensary may not be located within 1,000 feet of the property line of a public, private or parochial school or a day care center. It additionally establishes off-street parking for dispensaries and processors.

“I actually think we did a very good job,” Barnas said. “Our solicitor was able to do the complete review, extract the important parts and put it in a very concise, but precise guideline.”

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226- 4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.