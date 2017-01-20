Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

West Deer seeks bids for bridge project

George Guido | Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

West Deer officials will seek bids for replacing the deck of the Benjamin Street bridge over Little Deer Creek.

Officials want the work done this spring.

Following the bridge work, Benjamin Street will be among the township streets paved this summer.

On Wednesday, the supervisors also approved a 3,500-square-foot garage expansion for Allison Park Contractors on Gibsonia Road.

“It's nice to see a business in the township expanding,” Supervisor Gerry Vaerewyck said.

3 of 4 junk yards OK'd

The West Deer supervisors on Wednesday night approved three of four salvage yard operations.

The salvage yards are licensed and undergo an annual checklist of regulations of how the property is maintained.

The board reissued licenses for Blazczak Salvage of Kaufman Road; Boulevard Auto & Truck Salvage of Saxonburg Boulevard; and IAA Acquisition Co. of Bairdford Road.

Put on hold was a license for Catanese Brothers Salvage of Main Street. The facility no longer accepts junked vehicles following the death of operator Peter Catanese but continues to sell parts from the remaining stock.

Code Enforcement Officer William Payne reported several apparent violations, among them old tires and junked vehicles stored improperly.

“This report doesn't reflect the severity of the problems, “ Vaerewyck said. “The junk yard fails the checklist.”

Resident James Cesnick made similar complaints about the junked vehicles and tires.

Vaerewyck said the Catanese family would be in compliance if it moved the vehicles behind a fence at the site.

After a sharp exchange between Vaerewyck and estate holder Anna Marie Catanese, Peter Catanese's daughter, the board agreed to give the Catanese family 60 days to clean up the property.

Police moves

• Township officials hope to find a replacement for retiring Sgt. Frank Huffman from within the township's police force.

When the replacement is determined, supervisors said a part-time officer will be elevated to full time.

Six full-time officers are on staff.

• The township supervisors hired T.J. Trocki as a part-time officer at $17 per hour.

The audience cheered the decision; Trocki is a Deer Lakes High School graduate.

• The police department will also receive a new SUV this year.

The supervisors bought a 2017 Ford Interceptor for $39,000.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

