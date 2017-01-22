Harmar ends 2016 on financial high note

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harmar Township closed out the year with about $500,000 more than expected, the board of supervisors said.

Harmar's budget surplus now stands at more than $1.2 million.

“I'm pleased to let the public know that the year end figures have come in and we apparently are going to have a very comfortable surplus,” Supervisor Bob Seibert said. “It will probably increase a little bit over half a million dollars from last year.”

The surplus comes even after the township cut the real estate tax rate in two previous years. Seibert said at least some of that excess money will be used for the township's capital improvement fund.

“We're doing great,” Supervisor Bob Exler added.

Soccer Complex Contract

The board voted unanimously to accept the lowest bid offered for construction needs at the Larry Mills Park Soccer Complex.

In November, the building permits for rehabilitation of the pavilion, concession area and restrooms were issued and Senate Engineering, the board's contracted engineering firm, prepared the bid package.

Matt Pitsch, Senate project manager and township engineer, said three bids were offered for the project.

“We received three bids and Pampena Landscaping came with the low bid at $81,500,” he said. “The second lowest was $102,800 and the third, which was the highest was $160,020.”

Pitsch said he had previous experience working with Pampena Landscaping and Construction, a Plum-based firm, on similar projects.

“We feel that he is more than capable of handling the job,” Pitsch said.

Structures height set

Supervisors approved a change to the zoning ordinance regarding height restrictions on structures.

According to solicitor Charles Means, the ordinance addresses only buildings, not other kinds of standing structures.

“The zoning ordinance, as it is written now, has height limits for buildings, that is a building that has four walls and roof,” he said. “It doesn't have height limits for structures, those are things that aren't buildings, like a tower or flag pole or any number of things that are not buildings.”

The change in ordinance will now limit the height of structures to match the height limits for buildings.

In residential districts, building height is limited to 35 feet. In commercial districts, building height is limited to 50 feet. Within an integrated development plan on a site of more than 40 acres, maximum building height is set at 90 feet.

Trash troubles

Supervisors also promised action on complaints of trash strewn about some areas of the township.

Diana Driesslein, a resident of Freeport Road, said her house is surrounded by properties covered in bags of garbage and abandoned furniture. Paul Messich, who said he rides his bicycle all over town, said he has been seeing trash around town and has complained to supervisors for a year now, with little action.

“We're trying to figure out what to do,” Driesslein said. “There is garbage strewn all the way to the railroad tracks … we don't know what to do, but it is bad.”

Board Chairwoman Pat Janoski admitted that trash in town is a problem that needs to be addressed.

“It's happening and we're really going to have to buckle down on this, we're getting too many complaints,” she said.

Seibert promised action.

“We will get something done here.”

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.