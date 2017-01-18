Brackenridge murder suspect back in Pennsylvania, held without bond

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Brackenridge man charged with killing his next door neighbor is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bond following his extradition from West Virginia.

Justin Elliott Bartlett, 25, of Ninth Street, was tracked to West Virginia by the OnStar security and safety feature on Linda K. McGinnis' SUV.

Allegheny County deputies returned Bartlett to Pennsylvania yesterday.

Bartlett was arraigned early today at Allegheny County Night Court.

He is accused of killing McGinnis, 63, in her home on Dec. 30.

Bartlett was arrested in Mannington, W.Va. about three days after allegedly stabbing McGinnis to death.

In addition to homicide, county police are charging Bartlett with burglary, theft and tampering with evidence.

A preliminary hearing for Bartlett is scheduled for January 25th in Pittsburgh Municipal Court, adjacent to the jail.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.