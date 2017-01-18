Leechburg native resigns from ambassadorship as new administration looms

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Leechburg native John Phillips left his position as the U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino on Wednesday.

Phillips, a supporter and fundraiser for President Obama, departed the post two days before Donald Trump's inauguration.

Phillips had a farewell meeting with Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, on Jan. 10, according to the embassy website. The two reportedly discussed the “ongoing and close relationship between the United States and Italy.”

Trump's transition team issued a blanket mandate for politically appointed ambassadors installed by Obama to leave their posts by Friday, according to the Reuters news agency.

A State Department spokesman told Reuters it was common procedure for all politically appointed ambassadors to step down as a new administration comes in.

No career diplomats serving as ambassadors had been asked to resign, Reuters reported.

Phillips could not be reached for comment.

Obama nominated Phillips in July 2013, and the Senate confirmed him the following month. He replaced David Thorne, who also was nominated by Obama.

Phillips, a grandson of Italian immigrants, was a 1960 graduate of Leechburg High School. He went on to study at the University of Notre Dame and the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

A Washington, D.C., lawyer, Phillips was an early supporter of Obama before his election in 2008 and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Obama's election campaigns. He had reportedly been among three Obama fundraisers interested in the posting in Rome.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.