Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg native resigns from ambassadorship as new administration looms
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
John Robert Phillips

Updated 18 hours ago

Leechburg native John Phillips left his position as the U.S. ambassador to Italy and San Marino on Wednesday.

Phillips, a supporter and fundraiser for President Obama, departed the post two days before Donald Trump's inauguration.

Phillips had a farewell meeting with Italy's president, Sergio Mattarella, on Jan. 10, according to the embassy website. The two reportedly discussed the “ongoing and close relationship between the United States and Italy.”

Trump's transition team issued a blanket mandate for politically appointed ambassadors installed by Obama to leave their posts by Friday, according to the Reuters news agency.

A State Department spokesman told Reuters it was common procedure for all politically appointed ambassadors to step down as a new administration comes in.

No career diplomats serving as ambassadors had been asked to resign, Reuters reported.

Phillips could not be reached for comment.

Obama nominated Phillips in July 2013, and the Senate confirmed him the following month. He replaced David Thorne, who also was nominated by Obama.

Phillips, a grandson of Italian immigrants, was a 1960 graduate of Leechburg High School. He went on to study at the University of Notre Dame and the University of California Berkeley School of Law.

A Washington, D.C., lawyer, Phillips was an early supporter of Obama before his election in 2008 and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for Obama's election campaigns. He had reportedly been among three Obama fundraisers interested in the posting in Rome.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or brittmeyer@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.