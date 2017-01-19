Auto parts store's rezoning request meets New Ken public's ire

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A request to rezone a residential parcel at the corner of Carl Avenue and Tarentum Bridge Road to commercial status is being met with stiff neighborhood resistance.

About 15 residents showed up for a public hearing Wednesday night before New Kensington Council to object to the rezoning that would clear the way for an O'Reilly Auto Parts store on that corner.

Council did not render a decision and has 45 days to do so.

Residents raised concerns about adverse effects of the development and presented a petition opposing it, which they said was signed by 145 residents.

The Hutton Group LLC, which wants to develop the auto parts store, intends to buy two vacant lots at the corner of Carl Avenue and Tarentum Bridge Road, which are zoned commercial.

But it also wants to buy an adjacent third lot fronting Carl, which is the one Hutton is seeking to have rezoned.

If approved, it would be the third auto parts store within about 100 to 200 yards of each other. Advance Auto Parts is on the same side of Tarentum Bridge Road, heading toward Tarentum, and AutoZone is almost directly across from it.

“I think if it is rezoned, it will be consistent with what your goals are, which is to make this a commercial area,” said Stephen Victor of Victor-Wetzel Associates, a landscape architecture and planning firm, who presented the case for Hutton.

He said that the rezoning would basically square off the commercial zoning district there, which right now has an uneven boundary with the residential section.

According to the plan outlined by Victor, the development involves construction of an 84-foot by 85-foot building with parking that would front four-lane Tarentum Bridge Road, one of the busiest traffic arteries in the Alle-Kiski Valley.

Access would be directly from an entrance along Tarentum Bridge Road and another facing Carl, about 30 feet back from its intersection with Tarentum Bridge Road.

“You have to have the Carl access primarily for the truck delivery,” Victor said. He said trucks delivering to the store would come in through the Carl Avenue entrance and exit by turning right onto Tarentum Bridge Road, toward Taco Bell.

Josh Hamby, a development manager for the Hutton team, said the company does not use 53-foot tractor-trailers but 30-foot delivery trucks. He said deliveries are made between 7 and 9 a.m.

Councilman Todd Mentecki was skeptical of the traffic plan and concerned about traffic being able to exit from Carl if a delivery truck is turning into it.

“A 30-foot truck will need both lanes on Carl to make that turn,” Mentecki said.

Traffic on Carl Avenue concerns neighbors

Residents fear the development will add more traffic onto Carl with people heading to the O'Reilly store looking for a shortcut to avoid the traffic signal at the intersection of Tarentum Bridge Road and Freeport/Leechburg Road.

They said there is enough of that kind of traffic on the street to make it dangerous.

Residents reacted with mocking laughter when Victor said vehicles wouldn't be able to safely make a left turn from the O'Reilly lot via Tarentum Bridge Road but could do so by exiting onto Carl.

Some noted that there have been fatal accidents at that intersection through the years.

Cindy Kapelewski, a 32-year resident of Carl, said, “Even at 6 a.m., that is not a safe place to make a left-hand turn.”

Bill Farineau, another neighbor, said it will compound another hazardous situation toward the other end of the block, where Carl intersects with Valley Street.

“Carl Avenue is dangerous as it is because it is a total blind spot at the top of the hill,” Farineau said. “We have people flying up and down there all the time. It's just going to be extra traffic making it even more dangerous with potentially more accidents.”

Residents are worried about the neighborhood being exposed to more lights and sound from Tarentum Bridge Road, despite Hutton's plan to put up a landscape buffer of tall trees and a fence bordering the residential area.

Dave Marinelli said his house is the one that would be next to the development.

“The roof of that building is probably going to be even with my yard,” he said, expressing concern about noise.

The neighbors are concerned that the development could lower the value of their properties.

“I really can't see where the city needs another auto parts store within 200 yards of two others,” Kapelewski said. “I just think it's ridiculous.”

Mayor Tom Guzzo said the decision does not involve the type of company that targeted the property.

He said council's decision comes down to whether making that parcel commercial to conform with the rest of the commercial district is the right thing to do.

Tom Yerace is a freelance writer.