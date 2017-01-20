Springdale commissioners appoint Dan Phillips to vacant seat on board

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Springdale Township will have a new commissioner this year.

Dan Phillips, 59, was chosen by a 4-0 vote to serve the final year of former board President George Manning's term.

Manning resigned Jan. 1, citing increased employment responsibilities.

“I just want to help out this township; I know every township needs help,” said Phillips, a 1976 Springdale High School graduate. “I grew up here, moved away for a while, and returned in 2000 to build a house. I consider this home.”

Phillips said he plans to run for a full, four-year term and plans to be on the ballot for the May primary election.

District Judge David Sosovicka swore Phillips into office.

Ken Igo was selected to be the new commissioners president for this year; Henrietta James will be vice president.

“I'm just going to keep on doing what I can for the residents of this township,” said Igo, starting his 16th year as a commissioner.

Manning also needs to be replaced as township emergency management director.

No tax increase

Commissioners passed a $988,000 budget for 2017 that keeps the real estate tax rate at 6.5 mills.

A big chunk of the budget — $303,000 — will go toward public safety, including police wages.

The allotment for highways, roads and streets will be $173,000.

Commissioner Anthony Rozzano said the township plans to pave part of Henderson Street this summer.

Scheduled for tar-and-chipping are: Stanley, Wood, Schrader (partial) and Williams streets, along with the upper portion of Thompson Run Road and Valley View Road. McKinley and Thompson Run will also receive hot patch repairs.

George Guido is a freelance writer.