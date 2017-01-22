Officer hired to 'keep peace' at school board meetings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Deer Lakes School District recently approved hiring a West Deer police officer to “keep the peace” at all its school board meetings, a practice some other Alle-Kiski Valley school districts haven't considered.

“I've never even heard of that before,” said Robert Pallone, president of the New Kensington-Arnold School Board. “I understand that these officials have to do what they have to do to make themselves feel safe, but it's a sad state of affairs for America if we got to start bringing armed guards to school board meetings. That's crazy.”

The Deer Lakes school board voted 8-0 on the measure Tuesday. There was no particular incident or situation that led to the decision, district spokesman James Cromie said. District officials just want “to make sure that everyone feels safe.”

“The way the culture has changed and the way our awareness of safety has changed, we have to change with it,” Cromie said.

West Deer police Chief Jon Lape is supportive of the measure. Deer Lakes already has an in-school police officer during school hours and police also patrol Deer Lakes football and basketball games.

Lape said the practice of having officers at meetings is becoming much more recognized.

“I think there's been incidents all over the country that we've seen where things have gone the way that we don't like them to go and everybody's erring on the side of caution,” Lape said.

The school board has 20 scheduled meetings remaining in 2017. The officers who attend the meetings will vary, Lape said.

Officers will be paid $110 per meeting for a minimum of two hours. The rate would be adjusted if the officer is needed for a longer period of time. That means, in total, district taxpayers will shell out a minimum of $2,200.

A few A-K Valley school directors said they hadn't heard of other districts implementing such a policy. The Pennsylvania School Boards Association does not collect data on how many school boards in the state pay for police officers to be at their meetings, nor does it have a policy on that particular issue, spokesman Steve Robinson said.

Terri Smith is president of the Leechburg Area School Board. Smith said her district has hired a police officer to be at a couple of school board meetings before, but never all of them.

“I think that's an added cost to the district and our taxpayers pay enough,” Smith said.

Smith said the district hired an officer for two 2016 board meetings because threats had been made to school directors. She declined to discuss what those threats were.

“We just felt better to protect everybody by doing this,” Smith said.

Pallone said the New Kensington-Arnold School Board has a specific policy that it follows in regards to “rowdy” attendees. School directors will pause a meeting, call the police, and have them escort a disruptive party out before they continue.

While the New Kensington-Arnold School Board has never discussed hiring an officer for its meetings, Pallone can see why Deer Lakes officials made the decision they did.

“It's unfortunate that you have to go to those measures, but I understand why people are uncomfortable, especially in these times with things going on,” Pallone said. “You want to believe that it's unnecessary, but at the same time I fully understand the concern.”

Kiski Area School Board president Tammy Smail said school directors have not hired a police officer to sit in on any meetings since she has been on the board.

Smail said the board has a good relationship with Allegheny Township police and the community, and because of that, there has never been a reason to do so.

But, if there was a need, they would act accordingly, Smail said.

“If a situation were to arise … and we would feel the need to have security presence at a board meeting, then we would make sure that happened,” Smail said.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.