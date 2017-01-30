Vandergrift building collapse leads to questions about permit process

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Primo Event Hall in Vandergrift was operating without an occupancy permit and had never been inspected by the borough for compliance with state building codes when its roof collapsed on New Year's Eve hours before a birthday party, according to officials and borough records.

The building, a prominent fixture in the borough for social gatherings, was built in 1915.

It was sold in 2007 to the operators of Primo Event Hall. A website for Primo, which was taken down after the collapse, said the hall opened in 2008. It promoted the building as far back as February 2011 as being “newly renovated.”

The owners, Dave Cable and Jim Cibik of Cable and Cibik Properties, submitted paperwork for an occupancy permit but the application was rejected in 2010 by an outside company that does the work for the borough because it showed the building wasn't handicap accessible.

The application for an occupancy permit, if approved, would have triggered an inspection for compliance with state building codes.

There was no follow-up correspondence with the company over the occupancy permit after the rejection, according to documents obtained by the Tribune-Review.

“We try to comply with everything we can,” said Steve DelleDonne, Vandergrift Borough secretary. “Some people slip right through the cracks.”

Primo was able to operate for years without the occupancy permit or an inspection — despite indications that there were renovations to the century-old building that may have required more scrutiny.

The failure by local officials to follow up raises questions about the borough's permitting process and accountability for what happens after an application is rejected.

No one was injured when part of the roof of the building, which was used as a rental facility for events such as wedding receptions and birthday parties, collapsed.

DelleDonne acknowledged that the borough's records for the building at 531 Franklin Ave., which has since been torn down, indicate that it wasn't inspected as required when it was sold in 2007 and an occupancy permit was never issued to the new owners.

Cibik disputed assertions that Primo didn't have the proper permit to operate.

When asked if he could provide documents to the Tribune-Review, he said he would have to contact his lawyer before he would speak any further. Cibik and Cable did not return follow-up calls.

Inspection process

Vandergrift “will be reviewing our inspection processes with our code officials,” solicitor Larry Loperfito said.

The borough used Pittsburgh-based Code.sys Code Consulting when Primo submitted its paperwork for an occupancy permit. The borough has since switched to a new company, Bureau Veritas, which has an office in Kittanning.

The borough's file for the Primo Event Center contains no documents from Bureau Veritas. Calls to that company last week and Monday were not returned.

Code.sys had rejected Primo's application for an occupancy permit in 2010, according to records obtained by the Tribune-Review under a Right-to-Know request.

State building code says a building could be denied a certificate of occupancy if it is deemed “unsafe because of inadequate means of egress.”

“We reviewed the plans for compliance with the statewide building code,” said Peg Russell, president of Code.sys. “They didn't comply so we didn't approve the plans.”

Borough officials had previously said the building might still be operating under the original occupancy permit. Buildings constructed before April 27, 1927, could be considered legally occupied for current classification if they have documentation that can be verified by the building code office.

Russell said that documentation of an existing permit was never provided to her firm. It was also not in the documents provided by the borough.

“They (were) operating the business illegally,” Russell said.

It's not known what type of renovation work Primo's owners did on the building after they purchased it.

State building code requires a permit for work that essentially could affect public safety if it compromises structural integrity, means of egress, light and ventilation and fire safety. It exempts minor repairs or alterations except when required by a local ordinance.

Vandergrift adheres to the state building code requirements, but doesn't have any other ordinances for building inspections.

Russell said it's not uncommon for property owners to proceed with plans for their business even without the proper permits. She said only the owners and their architect are alerted if the plans are denied. She said Code.sys doesn't notify the municipality where the property is located.

Lindsay Bracale, spokeswoman for the state Department of Labor and Industry, said a code enforcement officer can issue a notice of violation requiring compliance with the state building code.

If the violations are not fixed, the code officer can issue an order to explain why they don't have the proper permits or can issue an order to vacate the building.

Under state law, any individual, firm or corporation can be charged with a summary offense and be fined up to $1,000 for each violation. Bracale said the local code officer has discretion in choosing which avenue to pursue.

Messages left for Vandergrift's code enforcement officer were not returned.

DelleDonne said he isn't aware of any plans to take action against the owners for running the business without the inspection and permit.

“Nothing that I'm aware of right now,” he said.

Vandergrift's emergency management coordinator, Steve Potoka, said the investigation into the roof collapse has been closed.

Potoka said the cause of an incident such as this is not typically released unless it is considered suspicious.

He said Erie Insurance, which covered the building, “really didn't come up with a cause.” Calls made to Erie Insurance were not returned.

Both Cable and Cibik work as agents for Erie Insurance through Cable Insurance Inc., which has offices in Apollo and Leechburg.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com