Safety training program for natural gas workers expands to Butler County
Jacob Tierney | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

A program aimed at standardizing safety training for the region's natural gas employees is coming to Butler County Community College.

The single-day class administered by the Energy Innovation Center, a Pittsburgh-based nonprofit whose mission includes workforce development programs, will provide basic safety and environmental awareness. It is an extension of a course that until now was only offered in Pittsburgh.

“We are hoping that by expanding to the Butler campus we will be able to serve employees who work outside the Pittsburgh area, and don't want to travel two hours to come to a four-hour training,” said Anna Marie Mumich, the center's program director.

The center launched its Energy Safety Passport certificate course last May. The class provides a primer on protective equipment and procedures, Mumich said. The course was designed in partnership with Chevron Corp., Shell, Consol Energy and EQT Corp.

“We're kind of helping them to branch out, with the natural gas and oil industry being a little heavier out here in Butler County,” said Maria Chvala, coordinator of industrial safety training for the college.

Goal: Uniform safety training

It was created in the hopes of implementing a uniform safety training program for employees at every level of the industry, from big companies to small contractors, Mumich said.

It is meant for natural gas and oil employees in the Appalachian Basin, which includes parts of New York, Ohio, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

Currently, each company and contractor has its own standards for safety training and send employees to a variety of different courses, according to Mumich.

“What we're hoping to do is that by providing this, we can provide a standardized training program,” she said.

Chevron has made the course a requirement for its local employees. The innovation center is working with other companies in hopes they will adopt it as a requirement as well, Mumich said.

The community college has been working to adapt to the needs of the natural gas industry, according to Chvala. It will roll out its own 156-hour certificate program for utility fieldworkers this year, in addition to the innovation center's passport course.

More than 196,000 Pennsylvania workers are employed in natural gas development, according to the state Department of Labor.

The community college will host the first passport course Jan. 31. There is one session scheduled for every month this year.

It costs $125 to register for the class. Typically employers will send their employees, although individuals can also attend to receive certification, Mumich said.

A full schedule and registration details are online at eictraining.org/Energy-Safety-Passport.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

