Federal heating help outpaces last year's need

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The event aims to raise at least $250,000 that will be given to people who need help with heating bills.

Last year, 60-degree temperatures challenged the ice house. “Fortunately, it got cold at night,” spokeswoman Jody Robertson said.

The “Cool Down” event plans to feature a 20-by-40-foot house built of ice blocks in downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square to dramatize life for families that don't have heat in the winter.

Dollar Energy Fund's annual “Cool Down for Warmth” has been rescheduled to Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 because of unseasonably warm temperatures. Forecasts this week call for highs in the 40s and 50s most days with periods of rain.

• For more information or to apply for LIHEAP assistance, visit www.dhs.pa.gov/citizens/heatingassistanceliheap /

Federal grants to help area residents heat their homes so far this winter are ahead of pace compared to last winter.

Through mid-January, the federal Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program has doled out more than $10 million to residents of Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland counties.

About 34,000 residents received the grants.

That's a higher rate than last winter, when LIHEAP gave about $16.2 million for the entire heating season, which lasts into April.

Recipients can use the money to pay monthly heating bills.

LIHEAP gives $100 to $1,000 grants depending on family size and income. A low-income family of three can earn up to $30,200.

This year, another 3,200 people in the four counties received a little more than $700,000 in crisis grants through LIHEAP. Crisis grants can be used to help cover the cost of repairing or replacing furnaces or hot water tanks.

Dollar Energy Fund helping thousands

LIHEAP is the largest energy assistance grant source followed by the Pittsburgh-based Dollar Energy Fund.

From Oct. 1 through Jan. 18, Dollar Energy gave almost $1.1 million to about 3,200 households statewide, spokeswoman Jody Robertson said.

That is about 3.5 percent more than in the previous year, she said.

So far, the fund has distributed almost $400,000 to nearly 1,200 households in Allegheny County, and nearly $68,000 was given to about 200 households in Westmoreland County, Robertson said.

About $31,000 was given to 93 households in Butler County, and about $26,000 went to 71 households in Armstrong County.

The fund relies on donations from energy company customers and fundraisers.

Many customers contribute to help others by adding a dollar when paying utility bills.

In 2016, West Penn Power customers contributed $158,000, and West Penn Power gave $109,000. That $267,000 was enough to assist almost 700 people, company spokesman Todd Myers said.

Columbia Gas spokesman Scott Waitlevertch said its customers donated $142,000 to the Dollar Energy Fund when paying in 2015-16, and the company gave $300,000.

Duquesne Light customers gave about $380,000 in 2015-16 with the company donation setting it at $780,000. Since October, customers have donated almost $250,000, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Rock.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.