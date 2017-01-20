Video shows police punching, stomping suspect in New Kensington; chief says there's more to the incident

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man lying facedown on the ground repeatedly shouts “I can't breathe, I cannot breathe” as police officers punch him and stomp on his back in New Kensington in a video widely shared Friday on Facebook.

But Arnold and New Kensington police say the video clip shows only a small part of the incident in which, they say, suspect Justin Harvey, 40, of New Kensington allegedly refused to pull over for Arnold police, ran from them and pulled a .45 caliber handgun from his pants before he was pushed to the ground along Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington.

Arrest papers said he tried to grab an officer's Taser or sidearm and, once on the ground, continued to resist putting his hands behind his back so he could be handcuffed.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office is investigating the incident in which two officers were placed on administrative leave. Police have not released the names of the suspended officers.

The local chapter of the NAACP plans to conduct its own investigation.

“We want transparency,” said Liney Glenn, president of Allegheny-Kiski Valley NAACP unit.

The incident happened at a time of heightened concern about police brutality and excessive use of force. Tensions have boiled over in some cities across the country after several high-profile incidents involving police use of force and killings of unarmed black men. Several officers have been assassinated in revenge shootings.

Police on Friday asked anyone with additional video of the incident to contact the Westmoreland County District Attorney's office.

Video attracting thousands

The Facebook video, viewed Friday by more than 30,000 people, shows Harvey on his belly in a yard, surrounded by Arnold and New Kensington officers. It shows one officer apparently punching Harvey in the side as he resists being handcuffed and later another officer stomping on the man's back after he appears to be in handcuffs.

After about 50 seconds, an officer picks Harvey up and grabs him in an apparent choke hold, taking him to a New Kensington police car that had pulled onto the street about 25 seconds into the video. The video ends after about two minutes, as Harvey is pushed into the back of the car after hitting his head on the trunk.

New Kensington police Chief James Klein said his department “does not condone misconduct by officers” but stressed that there is more to the incident that what is shown in the the video. “Police are citizens and have due process rights like anybody else,” he said.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said he had not seen the video and will not look at it until after detectives investigate and come to a conclusion. He confirmed that police chiefs from New Kensington and Arnold contacted his office to request an investigation.

“The chief of police in New Kensington and the chief in Arnold asked me that the DA's office investigate this case, or review this case for possible criminal prosecution, and we are going to do that,” he said.

One Arnold patrolman and one New Kensington patrolman are on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Arnold solicitor David A. Regoli issued a statement confirming the investigation into allegations of use of excessive force.

“The City of Arnold is not making a judgment one way or the other on the allegations and wants to ensure the public that it does not condone, sanction or endorse the use of excessive force by members of their police department.”

The incident began during a traffic stop on 14th Street in Arnold just after 11 a.m., according to police reports, when Harvey jumped out of a red Chevrolet Impala and ran.

Officers said they chased Harvey along Proctor Alley and caught him in the 1200 block of Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington, about three-quarters of a mile from where the chase started.

District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. arraigned Harvey on closed-circuit TV at the New Kensington police station and said he did so because of a safety issue.

The judge said he couldn't allow the media or a large number of the public into the usually public arraignment because he didn't have anyone to check people for weapons. Outside the courtroom, at least 40 members of the Harvey family, friends and community advocates waited in a parking lot.

“Police need to apologize and rectify,” said Chanda Moyes of New Kensington, a concerned citizen and block watch member.

She said the violence appears to involve “power, not race” and that police “lost control.”

Harvey relative Donielle Owen Diggs, also of New Kensington, said police “need to do a house cleaning.” Officers are “trained to protect the public” and “this is not what you would expect” from them.

Charges filed; bond set

Harvey is charged with having a stolen gun, attempting to disarm an officer, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, fleeing or attempting to elude police, having marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and reckless and careless driving.

Pallone ordered Harvey held in the Westmoreland County Jail in lieu of $75,000 cash bond pending a Feb. 2 preliminary hearing.

Harvey's attorney, Todd Hollis, referred to his client's bond amount as “ridiculous” and asked Pallone to reduce it.

Pallone refused, saying Harvey has a considerable arrest record, is accused of having a stolen handgun and tried to get away from police, even fighting with them.

Calls for justice

Area clergy, residents and family gathered briefly Friday evening to protest the police treatment of Harvey. About 60 people stopped throughout the evening by the sidewalk and parking lot near Pallone's office.

A small group gathered when Harvey was transported from the police station on a gurney to a local hospital.

Harvey, who is recovering from hernia surgery, requested to go to a local hospital for examination, according to his aunt, Dara Price of Arnold.

Price said of the police handling of her nephew, “I want those officers fired or extensive training, some form of punishment.”

The group was shocked and saddened by what they characterized as police brutality occurring in the small city where police and community cooperation is fostered.

They were particularly upset that the incident occurred just two months after the NAACP and Westmoreland County Community College presented a forum on how to prevent racial strife and improve relations with police.

Local clergy were upset and called for justice.

“We don't want them to mistreat our children,” said Pastor Ronald White of Canaan Outreach Ministry in New Kensington.

Pastor Lovie Scott of the World Overcomers Ministry in New Kensington described the incident as “excessive force.”

“Those who represent the law are supposed to be the first to obey the law,” Scott said.

Pastor Teralyn Bossio of the Joseph's Coat Community Outreach in Arnold called the incident an abomination.

“These people are supposed to be leaders of the law,” she said.

Chuck Biedka, Jacob Tierney and Mary Ann Thomas are Tribune-Review staff writers. Reach Biedka at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com, Tierney at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com and Thomas at 724-226-4691 or mthomas@tribweb.com.