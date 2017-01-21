Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington man being stomped, punched in police video out of prison

Brian Rittmeyer | Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017, 6:15 p.m.

A New Kensington man who was punched and stomped on by police during his arrest on Friday has been released from the Westmoreland County Prison.

Justin Rae Harvey, 40, was bailed out by his family, according to jail officials and his attorney, Todd Hollis. District Judge Frank J. Pallone Jr. had set his bond at $75,000 on charges of having a stolen gun, attempting to disarm an officer, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon without a license, fleeing police, possessing marijuana and traffic violations.

Video of Harvey's arrest drew attention on social media.

Arnold and New Kensington police say the video clip shows only a small part of the incident, which occurred after Harvey allegedly refused to pull over for Arnold police, ran from them and pulled a .45 caliber handgun from his pants before he was pushed to the ground along Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck said county detectives are investigating if police used excessive force. An unnamed officer from each department was placed on administrative leave.

“We plan to interview everybody who was present, who witnessed it, including the police officers and Mr. Harvey himself,” Peck said Saturday. “We will also review the video and take into account what experts have to say about the amount of force that's permissible during the course of an arrest.”

