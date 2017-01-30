Cheswick residents lament recycling's demise

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cheswick resident Maria Leonardi has enjoyed having a place to take her recyclables.

“I loved using it,” she said Monday while walking her dog, Oscar. “I believe in recycling.”

But Leonardi and other borough residents committed to recycling their household waste will have few options when the borough's recycling Dumpsters near Rachel Carson Park are no longer there.

The two Waste Management Dumpsters were scheduled to have been removed Monday but were still in the park's parking lot late in the afternoon.

Borough Secretary Andy Bock believes they may be taken out today.

Their condition Monday was one reason borough council decided to get rid of them — both were so full the lids couldn't close, and some materials were laying on the ground.

While the Dumpsters were provided at no cost by Waste Management, the borough's garbage hauler, officials said public works employees had to be paid to clean up the frequent messes.

Dumping of regular garbage and other items — including, once, a deer carcass — has contaminated the recyclables, dooming them all to a landfill anyway.

The problems persisted despite adding a second Dumpster, emptying them twice a week, and posting large signs imploring residents to leave only recyclables and not to leave recyclables if they were full.

“If you see what's put down there, it's disgusting,” council President Paul Jack said. “If it was a hillside, it would become a dump. It was just misused.”

Melissa Wade, a spokeswoman for the Allegheny County Health Department, said the county provides Dumpsters for recyclables at the Boyce Park ski lodge in Plum — about 11 miles from Cheswick via Hulton Road — as well as at locations in North and South parks. They accept paper, metal cans and plastic containers, she said.

There are no plans to extend the program to additional parks at this time, Wade said.

“If the county was approached by the elected officials of Cheswick, that is certainly something that could be discussed with county parks and others,” she said.

While Waste Management accepts recyclables at drop-off stations at its transfer stations and landfills, none are close to Cheswick, spokeswoman Erica Deyarmin said.

Deyarmin noted that most grocery stores take back plastic bags for recycling.

She recommended residents use a website, earth911.com, to find locations where materials are accepted.

Deyarmin could not provide an estimate of how much it could cost Cheswick residents to have curbside collection of recyclables.

The borough is not required to have it because of its small population.

Cheswick last offered curbside recycling in the late 1990s, from 1995 to 1997, Bock said. While it cost residents about $15 a year, it was controversial and discontinued when the contract expired and a new council took office.

Jack said he still has an old bin from that program.

“When you start saying ‘cost prohibitive,' that means different things to different people,” Jack said. “Would somebody want to pay $15 a year more in refuse cost or $15 a quarter more in refuse cost if it included certain options? You get into vast differing opinions on that.”

Given the problems with the Dumpsters, which she has seen herself, Leonardi said she can't blame the borough for taking them out.

“It's a shame,” she said. “It affects people who want to do the right thing.”

Leonardi lamented what she'll most likely be doing with her recyclables without the Dumpsters.

“Unfortunately, I'm putting it in the trash,” she said.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.