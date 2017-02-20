DEP approves Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority wet weather plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It will cost the Allegheny Valley Joint Sewage Authority between $15 million and $20 million to upgrade its facilities to end sewage overflows caused by heavy rainfalls, according to the state Department of Environmental Protection.

The DEP has approved the authority's wet weather plan, and has given it three years — until December 2019 — to get the work done, DEP spokeswoman Lauren Fraley said.

The authority's service area includes Cheswick, Harmar, Springdale and Springdale Township. Those communities also may be required to undertake work to limit excess water from getting into the system through their pipes.

There is concern about how much the work will cost residents. Harmar Supervisor Bob Seibert said residents' bills there could jump by $52 per month in five to six years, based on authority projections.

“That's why it's critically important we take all the effort we can to stop the inflow of water,” Seibert said.

Like in Harmar, Cheswick Councilman Paul Jack said there is concern that stormwater is getting into the sanitary system through home downspouts.

“Historically, Cheswick has done a lot of dye testing. Every time a house is sold, it has to be demonstrated it's not tied into the sanitary sewer,” he said. “Most are disconnected. There might be some outliers somewhere.”

The cost “is certainly something we're going to have to deal with,” Jack said.

According to Fraley, the authority's plan is aimed at increasing the capacity of its treatment plant in Harmar. The upgrades will result in the plant being able to treat 24 million gallons per day.

While parts of the authority's facilities already are designed to handle that much, it is limited by its supporting treatment facilities, which can be as low as about 9 million gallons per day, she said.

Fraley said the authority chose the plan, one of five alternatives, because its consultant determined it was the most efficient, included plant upgrades that would be needed in the near future anyway and would eliminate all overflows in the system.

The plan includes several key aspects:

• Plant upgrades including aeration tanks, new secondary clarifiers and converting from chlorine to ultraviolet disinfection.

• Installation of new, high-capacity pumps at pump stations.

• Work with communities to complete source reduction projects, including the removal of inflow.

“This is the final plan, however, the fine details such as the source reduction study and permitting have yet to be completed,” Fraley said.

Authority Manager Mike Henry said the authority plans to meet with representatives of the municipalities it serves in March.

Contrary to information provided by the DEP, Henry said the authority has not yet chosen a plan.

Attempts to reach Henry for further comment or explanation in light of the information provided by the DEP were unsuccessful.

The authority is under a consent order from the DEP and the Allegheny County Health Department to stop the sewage overflows that happen at its pump stations.

The authority is fined $1,000 per day for each overflow.

The money is split between the DEP and the Allegheny County Health Department.

As of last week, the authority paid nearly $38,000 in fines and penalties to the DEP, Fraley said.

The fines began being assessed in July 2014.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.