Where's the snow?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The rest of January should be warm and relatively snow free, according to the National Weather Service's Pittsburgh office.

Last year, residents of the Alle-Kiski Valley coped with snowfall despite that winter being one of the warmest on record. The year before that, there were so many smaller snowstorms that road crews were struggling to secure the salt required to treat the streets.

This year has been a different story entirely.

Weeks of warm weather have meant that any precipitation has come mostly in the form of rain.

Last year, Western Pennsylvania saw more than a foot of snow in January alone. This month's sporadic snow storms have dropped less than 3 inches and it probably won't change anytime soon.

“It doesn't look like we'll see any significant storms for the next week or so,” weather service meteorologist Bill Modzelewski said. “If things stay on track and as predicted, we should be below what we had last year. Last year, we had a little over 14 inches by this time in January. So far this whole winter season, we've had just 10.5 inches total.”

Good thing or bad thing?

The Pittsburgh Mills mall in Frazer, one of the larger parking lots in the area, hasn't seen much plowing this year, according to the owner of the company contracted to keep it clear of snow.

Zach Cain of Plum, the owner of Z's Landscaping and Contracting, said the Mills mall is one of his largest contracts during the winter season, when his company typically trades their lawn mowers for snow blowers.

Cain said this year his crews have spent more time battling ice than snow and, even then, things have been slow.

“Ice has really killed us,” he said. “It's the most expensive thing to treat and the most dangerous, and there has been way more of that than actual snow.”

Without snow to plow, Cain said his crews have turned to other projects to keep busy, but that none of that quite replaces the business he is used to getting in winter months.

“The problem is that certain jobs you can't even do,” he said. “And even if you can do something else, all of that doesn't pay as well as snow removal.”

The owner of Nurture the Nature Lawns and Landscapes in Plum, Mark Winski, said he warns his crews that there may not be any work when the winter season comes.

“We try not to depend on this. We try to tell all our workers to save up, to be prepared,” he said. “We have actually transitioned back to go out and do as many things as we can that are landscape-oriented.”

For others, the warmer-than-usual winter has been a blessing in disguise.

“We've had the time for us to get potholes patched,” said Dave Zawrotny of the New Kensington street department. He said his crews have used the time they would have spent pushing snow to get other projects in the city done.

“We've still got street cleaning and we're trimming trees. We had a Christmas tree recycling program. We've been keeping busy.”

New Kensington City Clerk Dennis Scarpiniti said the city has used less than 300 tons of road salt, well below the yearly average of 1,400 tons. Smaller snowstorms — Scarpiniti called them “nuisance storms” — tend to use the mass of the city's salt resources. This year, that hasn't been a problem.

“We have a lot of hills that need to be treated even during a nuisance storm of only an inch or two,” Scarpiniti said. “We haven't had that this year.”

Scott Johnson, Lower Burrell's public works foreman, said his crews have laid down around 500 tons of salt this year. Johnson said the decision to use more or less salt is out of his hands.

“You try to do the best you can. Ultimately, Mother Nature decides what you are going to need.”

A cold February coming

Despite warmer than usual temperatures in January, February is supposed to be back to business as usual.

“The climate prediction center does an average overall for the month, and it looks like the temperatures should be near to normal, on average, while precipitation should be above normal,” Modzelewski said.

According to data provided by AccuWeather, the normal average temperature for February is 32 degrees, though last year the month averaged 36 degrees. Last year's snowfall total for February was just over 8 inches.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribwebcom.