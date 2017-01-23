Robber hits market in Brackenridge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A lone robber got an undisclosed amount of money from a clerk at a Brackenridge market Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man walked into the Express Mart, along the 1100 block of Brackenridge Avenue, at about 4:45 p.m. and showed the clerk a large, dark semi-automatic gun with a long magazine. No one else was in the store at the time.

“He demanded cash from the drawer and also two packs of Newports (cigarettes) and ran out,” Chief Jamie Bock said.

Police said the robber was about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and thin. He had a dark complexion.

The robber was wearing dark pants and a white or tan hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up. He also wore sunglasses and some sort of mask, police said.

The man ran west on Brackenridge Avenue toward Tarentum and was last seen on Orchard Way. He may have left in a dark SUV, possibly a Chevrolet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-224-1361.

