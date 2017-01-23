Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Robber hits market in Brackenridge
Chuck Biedka | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A lone robber got an undisclosed amount of money from a clerk at a Brackenridge market Sunday afternoon.

Police said the man walked into the Express Mart, along the 1100 block of Brackenridge Avenue, at about 4:45 p.m. and showed the clerk a large, dark semi-automatic gun with a long magazine. No one else was in the store at the time.

“He demanded cash from the drawer and also two packs of Newports (cigarettes) and ran out,” Chief Jamie Bock said.

Police said the robber was about 5 feet 10 inches tall, and thin. He had a dark complexion.

The robber was wearing dark pants and a white or tan hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up. He also wore sunglasses and some sort of mask, police said.

The man ran west on Brackenridge Avenue toward Tarentum and was last seen on Orchard Way. He may have left in a dark SUV, possibly a Chevrolet.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-224-1361.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.