Freeport to look at stadium use

Freeport Borough could be deciding the future of venerable Swartz Memorial Stadium over the next few months.

The borough will be receiving a $90,000 grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, with Freeport kicking in $20,000 as matching funds for renovations at the stadium.

Councilman Thomas Swisher will convene a committee of residents to explore options for field use and to hire one of four consultants provided by the DCNR to study renovation ideas. Councilmen Matt Crytzer and Ron Gallagher will assist Swisher.

The stadium, owned by the borough, was rented for football and baseball by the Freeport Area School District for about 75 years. Now, the school system has its own facilities for those sports.

About the only use scheduled for the field in the near future is the annual Freeport International Baseball Invitational held during late July.

Borough council will set up interviews with the consultants over the next several weeks. The consultants are basically landscape architects and engineers.

The state would like Freeport residents to come to a consensus as to how they would like to see the field used.

Kayaking trail

Freeport also will be involved in developing a water trail for kayakers along the Allegheny River.

The trail would be from the Point in Pittsburgh to Emlenton in Venango County.

Swisher said the biggest problem appears to be kayakers needing to portage around three Allegheny River locks, particularly during months when the locks are closed.

Even when the lock and dam operations are open, many kayakers reportedly decline using the locks. Public access points around dam property could also be an issue, officials said.

Swisher said the Pennsylvania Environmental Council and the state Fish and Boat Commission also will be involved.

In other business

Mayor James Swartz Jr. said a hearing for allegations of code violations by owners of the BP service station will take place Feb. 13 at District Judge Gary DeComo's office. The violations include deteriorated pumps, with metal stripping coming off. In addition the canopy over the pumps was rusted and leaking. It has since been removed.

The station ownership is in the process of putting in new gas pumps and canopy.

Swartz said new concrete also needs to be installed, and the borough would like to negotiate solutions with BP on the problems instead of assessing daily fines.

George Guido is a freelance writer.