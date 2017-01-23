Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Harrison seeks grant to demolish buildings
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Harrison commissioners want to demolish two dilapidated buildings that are causing problems in the township, but they need the money to do it.

On Monday, they agreed to apply for a $40,000 Keystone Communities Program grant to get the job done.

The two buildings are 54 Center St. and 86 Vine St. Both are in the township's Natrona section.

The Center Street building has been on the township's demolition list for more than three years, Commissioner Charles Dizard said. Issues with the two-story brick building include a caved-in roof and asbestos in the structure.

Dizard described the Vine Street structure as a vacant, wooded house that is falling in.

He expects the Center Street building will cost up to $30,000 to demolish and the Vine Street home to cost up to $16,000.

“Between those two houses, it would chew up the $40,000,” Dizard said.

Dizard cited safety and visibility as the reasons officials want to see the buildings torn down. The Center Street property is in the center of Natrona, which commissioners are trying to revitalize.

The Vine Street house is hard to miss.

“It's terrifically visible and dangerous,” Dizard said.

The township has until Wednesday to apply for the grant and, if the grant is approved, Harrison would move to demolish the buildings in the fall, Dizard said.

The township razed two buildings, one on Monroe Street and the other on Glenn Street, last week. A garage on Spruce Street is expected to be down by the end of the week, Dizard said.

Resident Linda Buchko, 69, said she came to a few meetings to share concerns about the house on Monroe Street, which Dizard said was once full of raccoons and cats. On Monday, she expressed gratitude to commissioners for finally tearing it down.

“The neighborhood is joyous; you can't even imagine how we feel,” she said. “It took a while, but that house is down.”

In other business:

• Commissioners approved retaining township police Sgt. Justin Bouch following a year-long probation period. The department has 12 officers in addition to the chief. Bouch has been with the department since 2013.

• Commissioners authorized the purchase of a 2017 International Diesel Dump Truck for $124,216. The truck has a stainless-steel body and a snow plow and will be used for snow removal and loading.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.