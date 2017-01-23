Harrison seeks grant to demolish buildings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Harrison commissioners want to demolish two dilapidated buildings that are causing problems in the township, but they need the money to do it.

On Monday, they agreed to apply for a $40,000 Keystone Communities Program grant to get the job done.

The two buildings are 54 Center St. and 86 Vine St. Both are in the township's Natrona section.

The Center Street building has been on the township's demolition list for more than three years, Commissioner Charles Dizard said. Issues with the two-story brick building include a caved-in roof and asbestos in the structure.

Dizard described the Vine Street structure as a vacant, wooded house that is falling in.

He expects the Center Street building will cost up to $30,000 to demolish and the Vine Street home to cost up to $16,000.

“Between those two houses, it would chew up the $40,000,” Dizard said.

Dizard cited safety and visibility as the reasons officials want to see the buildings torn down. The Center Street property is in the center of Natrona, which commissioners are trying to revitalize.

The Vine Street house is hard to miss.

“It's terrifically visible and dangerous,” Dizard said.

The township has until Wednesday to apply for the grant and, if the grant is approved, Harrison would move to demolish the buildings in the fall, Dizard said.

The township razed two buildings, one on Monroe Street and the other on Glenn Street, last week. A garage on Spruce Street is expected to be down by the end of the week, Dizard said.

Resident Linda Buchko, 69, said she came to a few meetings to share concerns about the house on Monroe Street, which Dizard said was once full of raccoons and cats. On Monday, she expressed gratitude to commissioners for finally tearing it down.

“The neighborhood is joyous; you can't even imagine how we feel,” she said. “It took a while, but that house is down.”

In other business:

• Commissioners approved retaining township police Sgt. Justin Bouch following a year-long probation period. The department has 12 officers in addition to the chief. Bouch has been with the department since 2013.

• Commissioners authorized the purchase of a 2017 International Diesel Dump Truck for $124,216. The truck has a stainless-steel body and a snow plow and will be used for snow removal and loading.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.