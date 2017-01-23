Arnold mayor's son listed as 1 of officers in New Ken case

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Arnold Mayor Karen Peconi Biricocchi's son was one of the officers involved in an arrest last week that sparked an investigation into whether police used excessive force after a cellphone video that circulated on social media showed the suspect being punched and stomped by police.

Arnold patrolman Wesley Biricocchi was one of three officers who scuffled with Justin R. Harvey when a foot chase ended in a yard on a New Kensington street where police said the man lived. Police said Harvey, 40, pulled a loaded .45-caliber handgun from his pants during the chase, ignored their orders to get on the ground after he was cornered and resisted attempts to handcuff him.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's office is investigating the officers' actions during the arrest. Two officers, one from Arnold and the other from New Kensington, are on paid administrative leave during the investigation. Police have not identified them.

Court papers filed in the case identified Biricocchi as the arresting officer and Arnold colleague Joshua Stanga as being involved in the incident.

Wesley Biricocchi wasn't available for comment Monday at the Arnold Police Department. His mother referred calls to the Westmoreland County District Attorney's office.

Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck declined to comment Monday on the probe other than to say he has assigned two detectives to investigate.

A two-minute cellphone video of the arrest that was posted Friday on Facebook showed an officer punching Harvey repeatedly in the side during a scuffle as the man was lying face down on the ground. Police said he was resisting arrest. Another officer was seen seconds later stomping on Harvey's back after he appeared to be in handcuffs. Harvey was then picked up in what appeared to be a choke hold and walked to a nearby patrol car.

The incident began after Biricocchi stopped a car driven by Harvey for a traffic offense in Arnold, according to a police affidavit filed by the officer. Biricocchi said he then had to open the car door and grab at Harvey's shirt and seat belt because the man ignored orders to get out and instead started to drive away.

After a chase, the affidavit stated, Harvey jumped out of the car at Proctor Alley and ran east through a backyard to the 1200 block of Kenneth Avenue in New Kensington. Harvey lives at 1222 Kenneth Ave., according to police.

During the foot chase, police said Harvey pulled from his pants a loaded handgun they later alleged was stolen from Ford City. Police said Harvey refused orders to drop the weapon and put his hands up.

Biricocchi said in the affidavit he pointed his handgun at Harvey when he caught up with the man and ordered him to get on the ground. Biricocchi wrote that he had to “tactically take Harvey to the ground” because he continued to resist arrest.

Stanga and an unnamed New Kensington officer were helping to subdue Harvey when a woman shot a video clip of a little more than a minute and posted it on Facebook. By Monday the video clip apparently had been viewed more than 110,000 times.

In the affidavit, Biricocchi alleged that Harvey was repeatedly struck in his rib cage because he continued to fight being handcuffed. Biricocchi also alleged that Stanga used a Taser to stun Harvey and Harvey got control of the Taser and shocked both Biricocchi and Stanga.

Allegheny-Kiski NAACP unit President Liney Glenn said Friday the group will do its own investigation and it wants transparency.

On Monday, Arnold Solicitor David Regoli would only confirm that Wesley Biricocchi and another Arnold officer were involved in the arrest.

Regoli refused to say if it was Biricocchi or Stanga who is suspended with pay until an investigation is completed by the district attorney's office.

Arnold police Chief Eric Doutt declined comment about the case and referred all questions to Regoli.

New Kensington police Chief Jim Klein on Monday declined to name the officer from his department who was placed on leave.

Harvey is facing a number of charges including having a stolen gun and resisting arrest. He posted bond and is awaiting a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 2 in New Kensington.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.