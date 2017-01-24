Vandergrift couple charged with having potent marijuana 'wax' in family home

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Vandergrift man and his female companion are accused of keeping a potent, concentrated form of marijuana and almost 280 anti-anxiety pills in the Jackson Avenue residence they shared with three young children.

Jerramie Brackman, 33, and companion Megan Watson, 34, are accused of drug delivery and having drug paraphernalia.

Brackman also is accused of child endangerment and allegedly having a stolen revolver inside a living room couch. He has a criminal record and cannot legally have a gun.

Authorities said the children are ages 1, 7 and 11.

Vandergrift police and state drug officers raided their residence earlier this month.

Police said they found 25 marijuana plants growing in the basement, about two ounces of “wax” marijuana in a freezer, more of the drug in a bookshelf in the dining room, almost $1,500 in the bedroom, and a digital scale in the kitchen.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said THC is thought to cause the high in marijuana. “Wax” marijuana is processed in order to concentrate THC to extraordinarily high levels that can range from 40 percent to 80 percent, or about four times stronger than high-grade marijuana.

Depending on how it's made and what it looks like, concentrated marijuana is sometimes known on the street as “dab,” “honey oil” or “budder.”

Police say the pills found were Xanax, which is the brand name for a medicine used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. It can't be legally obtained without a prescription.

District Judge Cheryl Peck Yakopec arraigned Brackman and Watson and set bond at $50,000 unsecured with conditions pending a Feb. 7 preliminary hearing.

Earlier offenses

According to court records, Brackman was sentenced in 2014 to serve nine to 23 months in Westmoreland County Prison followed by probation for theft and forgery for an incident that occurred in June 2012. He was ordered to pay restitution.

Brackman was paroled before serving the entire sentence but was accused of a parole violation and being more than a year in arrears in paying fines.

He was re-sentenced, and his probation ended last year.

Brackman previously was charged with burglary.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.