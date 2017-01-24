West Deer man charged with attempted homicide

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The stand-alone non-fatal strangulation charge was passed by the General Assembly last year. It makes non-fatal strangulation a felony with more serious consequences. Pennsylvania is the 38th state to have the charge. The Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence says at least six such charges have been filed so far in courts across the state.

West Deer police say a woman was so badly beaten and bloody that she wasn't recognizable when officers investigated her assault by the man living with her.

Frank Daniels, 47, of Superior Road in the Bakerstown section of West Deer, is facing attempted homicide and eight other charges stemming from the incident Sunday evening.

Daniels is accused of repeated rolling a 250-pound wood-burning stove over the woman and beating her with a BB gun, Detective Sgt. Darren Mikus said Tuesday. Daniels also is accused of choking the woman and pulling out clumps of her hair.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. Sunday in a mobile home.

When Daniels was found in a wooded area along Superior Road later that night, police say he resisted arrest and was bitten by a Northern Regional police dog.

He was arraigned in Allegheny County Night Court on Monday.

In addition to attempted homicide, charges against Daniels include assault, strangulation, terroristic threats, resisting arrest and harassment.

Daniels is in the Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bond pending a Feb. 1 preliminary hearing before District Judge Tom Swan.

Daniels was accused of assaulting the same woman last summer but she later refused to testify against the man, Mikus said.

After his arrest, police say Daniels told them the victim was, “evil to live with.”

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4711 or cbiedka@tribweb.com.