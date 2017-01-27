Grandview Upper Elementary students fulfill weeklong kindness challenge

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kindness was contagious this week at Grandview Upper Elementary School.

Friday marked the end of their Great Kindness Challenge, an annual five-day program designed to promote a schoolwide culture of kindness.

Part of the Highlands School District and located in Tarentum, Grandview's enrollment is almost 600 students in grades three to five.

Students filled the auditorium Friday morning, celebrating their kindness accomplishments with an assembly. It included a photo slideshow of students being kind and culminated in a pie in the face for a select group of teachers and staff.

Students were encouraged to complete up to 50 kind acts from a checklist during the week.

Suggested kindness challenges include: smile at 25 people; help a younger student; help your teacher with a needed task; make a new friend; draw a picture and give it to someone; thank your bus driver; give compliments to five people; and sit with a new group at lunch.

“It was a nice week, and we all became closer,” said fifth-grader Kylie MacDonald, who along with two classmates shared an anti-bullying video “Hopeful” sung by Bars and Melody, with Principal Catherine Russo.

“I gave people handmade kindness heart notes out on the bus,” said fifth-grader Destiny Flatt. “This (kindness week) should be in all schools. Schools should be a safe place to be.”

A nonprofit, The Great Kindness Challenge began in 2012 and has since involved more than five million students in more than 8,000 schools in 60 countries.

Educators love it because it's free, open to any school and offers a proactive bullying prevention program.

“This kind of excitement about being good citizens is so refreshing to see, and it is contagious,” Russo said. “We have been raising awareness with our students about bullying behavior since the beginning of the year.”

A select group of students that fulfilled 25 or more acts of kindness won a ticket for a chance to shove a whipped-cream pie into a teacher or staff member's face.

“I didn't wash my hair today,” joked fifth-grade teacher Jessica Andrejcik, who volunteered for the pie lineup.

School custodian Candace Rae volunteered to be a pie recipient, and her son, R.J., was one of the lucky winning tickets.

As the audience chanted, “Pie in face,” he didn't hesitate to gently shove a pie into his mom's face.

“R.J. loves this kindness week,” Rae said. “The kids use their manners more, and R.J. loves to make kind notes for everyone.

“A little bit of kindness can go a long way.”

New to the district, Grandview social worker Shatona Hollingsworth coordinated the week at Grandview. She had never seen this program before, but says it's inspiring.

“This week is important because it sheds light on how we as a school can get involved and be hands-on with our kids,” Hollingsworth said. “The students take it seriously; they talk to their parents about it. They want to do good deeds.”

Fifth-grader Matthew Cribbs watched his teacher get a face full of whipped cream. She was one of eight teachers and staff who volunteered — donning plastic garbage bags and hair nets as 21 students took aim.

“I sat with a new group this week and made friends,” Matthew said. “I hope they do the pies again next year. That was great.”

Joyce Hanz is a freelance writer.