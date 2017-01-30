Annual Alle Kiski HomExpo to mark 15 successful years

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Feb. 17 and 18; 11 a.m. 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19

The Alle Kiski Strong Chamber HomExpo will mark its 15th year next month at the Pittsburgh Mills mall.

The show usually draws more than 30,000 people, according to Lynda Pozzuto, the chamber's vice president of events.

“We have some new vendors coming in, some new crafters coming in, so it should make for a really good show,” Pozzuto said.

While many of the vendors are related to home ownership and upkeep — like real estate agents and landscapers — there are many vendors and events that have nothing to do with either.

Pozzuto said she prefers to think of the expo as a home and lifestyle show, not just a home show.

This represents the expo's evolution over the last decade and a half, she said.

“I see the show changing, and maybe not just being a typical home expo or building construction-type show,” she said.

The free expo will feature live music, crafters and book signings by local authors.

Brad Bonnet, president of Highland Tire, said his business might not be directly related to home repair, but joked that he fits right in anyway.

“If you don't put tires on your car,” he said, “you can't make it home to improve your house.”

His business, which has locations in Natrona Heights and Tarentum, has been coming to the show for years, and it's helped bring in a lot of new customers, he said.

“There's a lot of different people coming from different ZIP codes to the mall, and it gives us a lot more exposure than just Natrona Heights and Tarentum,” he said.

Sharon Bradigan of Bradigan's Inc. in Kittanning, said the show has been great for business. She and her husband, Paul Bradigan, sell petroleum, heating and air-conditioning equipment. This will be their fourth year at the expo.

“We enjoyed it, and it was very lucrative that first year we went,” she said.

That was 2014. Poor weather kept the crowds away in 2015, she said, but last year proved profitable once again, as new customers kept stopping by the Bradigan's booth.

Dave Safranyos, owner of Four Seasons Lawn Care and Landscaping in Leechburg, will be a first-time vendor.

He's attended before and said he's hoping big crowds might yield some new customers. “They have a nice turnout,” he said. “I've been to the show, just to walk around, and I was impressed with the amount of people.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. jtierney@tribweb.com.