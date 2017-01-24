4 rush-hour wrecks clog roads in East Deer, Tarentum, New Ken

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rush hour became crash hour across the upper Allegheny Valley on Tuesday afternoon, snarling traffic in several nearby locations but resulting in only minor injuries, if any, according to police and fire personnel.

Between about 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., there were four traffic accidents in East Deer, New Kensington and near the border of Fawn and Tarentum as a misty rain fell across the area.

Traffic on both the Ninth Street Bridge, spanning the Allegheny River between New Kensington and Springdale Township, and the next river crossing, the Tarentum Bridge, was brought to a standstill.

In particular, northbound traffic coming off of the Route 28 expressway in East Deer trying to get to New Kensington had nowhere to go.

That dilemma occurred as the result as two crashes that happened on opposite ends of Freeport Road in East Deer within about 10 minutes of each other.

According to East Deer firefighters, the initial crash involved an SUV and a pickup that collided head-on on Freeport Road near the New Kensington Bridge. Firefighters said there were no injuries in that crash.

East Deer police could not be reached for details.

The second involved a Tarentum police officer, who East Deer police had called for help with a crash minutes before, police said.

The officer, driving a marked Tarentum police SUV, collided with another vehicle near Ferry Street/Bailies Run Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. He was reportedly taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison with minor injuries.

His name and details of the collision were not immediately available. Police Chief William Vakulick was said to be at the hospital with the officer and could not be reached for comment.

Mayor Carl Magnetta said he was told the officer was OK.

“He was just sore all over,” he said.

Magnetta said the officer was driving one of the borough's new vehicles, which was “beat up pretty good.”“You can always get a new car,” he said. “The guy is OK. That's the main thing.”

Bull Creek Road crash

Around the same time as the crashes in East Deer, two cars collided near the border of Fawn and Tarentum at the Route 28 interchange there, Exit 14.

Fawn police Chief Tim Mayberry said a vehicle had taken the off ramp from 28 northbound and attempted to cross Bull Creek Road (Route 366) to get back onto 28 northbound. In doing, so it collided with a vehicle heading into Fawn on Bull Creek Road. No information on the drivers was available. Mayberry said no one was seriously hurt.

On the New Ken side ...

Shortly before 4 p.m., two vehicles were involved in a rear-end collision on Tarentum Bridge Road (Route 366) at the entrance to Giant Eagle in New Kensington.

City police said a small SUV driven by William Miller, of Brackenridge, rear-ended another small SUV driven by Sandra Veltman, of Cheswick, at the red light.

Veltman was not hurt. Police said Miller suffered minor injuries and was taken to Allegheny Valley Hospital by ambulance.

... and down the road, too

Elsewhere, two cars also collided on the overpass at Routes 366 and 380 in Murrysville around 6 p.m., shutting down part of the road for a time.

A Westmoreland County emergency dispatcher said there were no injuries.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.