Beloved Leechburg music teacher, David Ritzel, dies

A Leechburg Area School District music teacher died Tuesday after apparently suffering a medical emergency in school, according to district officials.

Superintendent Tiffany Nix said David Ritzel, 53, of Monroeville became unresponsive at about 1:30 p.m. while practicing with a group of high school students. The students were scheduled to perform for the school board at its meeting tonight.

“The kids were amazing,” Nix said. “They got help from an adult, and 911 was called.”

Ritzel was taken by ambulance to Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison, where he died, according to Nix.

No information on the nature of Ritzel's medical issue was immediately available. A hospital representative would not release any information. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office said the cause and manner of death are pending.

“We're just all in such total shock,” Nix said. “We want to honor his family. He was a fantastic man.”

School board President Terri Smith said Ritzel had been with the district for more than 22 years.

According to the district's website, he taught elementary band, general music and secondary-level guitar class.

“I hope that you find your experience in the music department exciting and that you make music a part of your everyday life,” Ritzel said on his page on the district's website.

Smith said extra counseling would be available today for students and faculty.

“It's just a tragedy, and it's a great loss to our school district,” Smith said.

Condolences were coming into the district Tuesday night, including from the Burrell School District's music department: “Mr. Ritzel brought his love of music to the students at Leechburg for over 22 years. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends, and colleagues, and the entire Leechburg community during this difficult time.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.