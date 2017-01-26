Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Valley News Dispatch

Business manager hired by district

Emily Balser | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 12:21 a.m.
David Ritzel

Updated 1 hour ago

The Leechburg Area School District has a full-time business manager again after more than a year with only an interim employee filling the position.

The school board Wednesday hired Bradley Walker with a three-year contract and salary of $75,000 a year. He will start Feb. 1.

“We're very excited,” said Superintendent Tiffany Nix.

Walker will replace interim Business Manager Bill McNamee, who filled the position after Mark Lukacs retired in the fall of 2015.

“Business managers are very difficult to come by,” said Terri Smith, school board president.

McNamee will stay on to help Walker prepare the budget for next school year, Smith said.

Walker's contract includes a $7,000 raise once he completes classes to earn a certificate of enhanced qualification through the Pennsylvania Association of School Business Officials. It also includes an annual raise of 2.99 percent beginning July 1, 2018, if he receives a satisfactory evaluation.

Smith said the salary is included the district's budget.

School board member Jean Stull abstained from the vote to hire Walker. She said she abstained because she knows him.

Remembering David Ritzel

The school board had a moment of silence at the beginning of its meeting in honor of music teacher David Ritzel, who died Tuesday.

“He will be sadly missed,” said Nix. “He was very loved.”

Nix said she was impressed with how the students had come together Wednesday to get through the day.

“I'm so proud of every single one of you students,” she said.

Nix said the staff would be going together Friday after classes to attend services for Ritzel.

Visitation is scheduled from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home and Crematory in Turtle Creek.

“He was a very positive person and did a lot of this district,” Smith said. “It's very sad.”

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

