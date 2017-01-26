Buffalo Township kicks off planning phase for proposed nature park

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Buffalo Township nature park along Monroe Road is getting closer to reality.

The facility, the former Oregon Club camp, will become a nature park and environmental center to be developed by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Jim Bonner, the local Audubon Society executive director and other society members met with township officials Jan. 13 to start the planning phase on the tract, which is nearly 5 acres.

Supervisors Chairman John Haven said the cost of site development will be more than $1 million. Audubon members will come back to the township with a recommended layout.

Haven said the conversion to a nature park will start as soon as stormwater and permitting issues are resolved.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has provided a $250,000 grant toward the project, and an anonymous donor kicked in more than $200,000.

One of the expenses to get the project going is hooking up the park with municipal water.

Township officials will meet with the Municipal Authority of Buffalo Township to discuss water and sewerage availability.

Storage building planned

Supervisors awarded an $18,750 contract to Smith Metal Buildings of Buffalo Township to construct a Road Department storage building beside the salt shed.

Other bidders were Olympia Construction and Morton Inc.

The pole building will be 30 feet by 56 feet and 16 feet tall.

The floor will consist of limestone gravel covering asphalt milling collected from recent road work.

A survey of the property is needed and stormwater run-off issues must be addressed before construction begins, according to officials.

George Guido is a freelance writer.