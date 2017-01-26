Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Buffalo Township kicks off planning phase for proposed nature park

George Guido | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

Updated 56 minutes ago

The Buffalo Township nature park along Monroe Road is getting closer to reality.

The facility, the former Oregon Club camp, will become a nature park and environmental center to be developed by the Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania.

Jim Bonner, the local Audubon Society executive director and other society members met with township officials Jan. 13 to start the planning phase on the tract, which is nearly 5 acres.

Supervisors Chairman John Haven said the cost of site development will be more than $1 million. Audubon members will come back to the township with a recommended layout.

Haven said the conversion to a nature park will start as soon as stormwater and permitting issues are resolved.

The state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has provided a $250,000 grant toward the project, and an anonymous donor kicked in more than $200,000.

One of the expenses to get the project going is hooking up the park with municipal water.

Township officials will meet with the Municipal Authority of Buffalo Township to discuss water and sewerage availability.

Storage building planned

Supervisors awarded an $18,750 contract to Smith Metal Buildings of Buffalo Township to construct a Road Department storage building beside the salt shed.

Other bidders were Olympia Construction and Morton Inc.

The pole building will be 30 feet by 56 feet and 16 feet tall.

The floor will consist of limestone gravel covering asphalt milling collected from recent road work.

A survey of the property is needed and stormwater run-off issues must be addressed before construction begins, according to officials.

George Guido is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.