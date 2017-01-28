In Deer Lakes kinesthetics lab, young students ditch desks, chairs for hula hoops

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Kindergartner Gia Coda knows what many office workers know — “Sitting is boring.”

She might be just 6 years old, but Gia doesn't like sitting at her desk any more than grown-ups at their 9-to-5 office jobs.

Fortunately for Gia, her school, Curtisville Primary Center in the Deer Lakes School District, started a new program this school year that does something about that. It has a big, fancy name, “kinesthetics,” but the meaning is simple — kids are moving while they're learning.

“I like it,” Gia said while in the kinesthetics lab with her class recently. “I like learning.”

Deer Lakes received two grants totaling $3,500 — from Action for Healthy Kids and Let's Move Pittsburgh — to set up the kinesthetics lab in a classroom at Curtisville, which teaches about 470 students in kindergarten through second grade in West Deer. It's used every day, and each student gets in about once a week.

The room has no desks and no chairs. Instead, there are hula hoops, a ladder, scooters and other things the kids use to learn language and math.

The lab is meant to increase physical activity during the school day and give students another way to work on their learning.

“No one's ever just sitting out,” Principal Jen Cavalancia said. “One of the rules of the class is the adults need to move with the kids.”

The lab is the brainchild of the school's health and physical education teacher, Ron Nichols. A wellness team of teachers and parents was looking at Curtisville's health, and found it lacking in physical activity.

“The children didn't get to move enough,” he said. “It's in their nature to want to be up and be able to move and not have to sit, especially kindergartners, first- and second-graders. I saw it as a way to enhance their educational experience. I wanted teachers and students to have another way to be physically active.”

The lab allows students to get that activity while not losing instructional time. Nichols said people have to get past the idea that learning can only happen in a quiet classroom.

“Research shows your brain is much more stimulated once you get up and get active,” Nichols said. “That's where the educational system is missing the mark. We just sit so much. Our brain just goes numb. Adults need to get up and take a walk and stretch a little bit to reactivate their brain.”

When kindergarten teacher Jamie Juran recently had her class in the lab, they were split into several sections doing different things. For example, while one group threw balls at words on a blackboard, then said the words, another group was taking steps on a ladder lying flat on the floor, reading out the numbers between the rungs.

“I think it's great for this age group,” Juran said. “It meets their need to be out of their chairs and moving around while still learning.”

Juran said coming to the lab is one of her students' favorite parts of the week.

“I think it is effective as a review strategy,” she said. “It really increases their interest and engagement. It's not natural for kids at this age to be sitting all day long.”

Gia's classmate, Logan McWilliams, also 6, said he liked the station where they threw balls at words on a blackboard. The purpose of the lesson is get them to recognize words on sight.

“I didn't know what it would be like,” Logan said. “It ended up being fun.”

What do teachers think?

“Initially, everyone was nervous about giving up some of the control and letting the kids move around so freely,” Juran said. “Within the first five minutes, they settle into their stations. It's chaos, but it's very organized chaos that matches the way they think and move.”

Nichols said the program is sustainable and can continue as long as the room is available.

District spokesman Jim Cromie said the early results have been encouraging. The district may consider expanding it to other schools and grades.

“It's fun for them,” he said. “They get to be kids.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701 or at brittmeyer@tribweb.com.