Job restored for New Kensington-Arnold band director fired for marijuana possession

New Kensington-Arnold School District must reinstate the teacher it fired in 2014 for possessing marijuana, according to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

The state's highest court Monday denied the district's petition to appeal a lower-court ruling, upholding a decision reached by an arbitrator two years ago.

The district also owes Joseph Edward Melnick of Harrison back pay for the time he had been fired, according to that earlier ruling.

The district fired Melnick after the music teacher was sentenced to probation on two misdemeanor drug charges.

In January 2015, a state arbitrator ruled the district did not follow the proper procedure for firing an employee and must reinstate Melnick.

The district appealed the decision before Westmoreland County Judge Richard McCormick, who in 2015 ruled that the arbitrator was right and that Melnick should be hired back.

New Kensington-Arnold appealed again, to the state Commonwealth Court, where a three-judge panel last year upheld McCormick's ruling.

The district appealed a third time, to the state Supreme Court, which denied the appeal Monday.

“This has been ongoing for two years, where the district has continued to not enforce this arbitration decision,” said Fritz Fekete, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, which represented Melnick and the New Kensington-Arnold Education Association throughout the legal battle. “We're immensely pleased that we are now at the end of the line, where the district must enforce this decision.”

District: Will appeal again

However, it's not quite the end of the line, according to district labor attorney Raymond Sekula. The district has two weeks to submit a petition for the court to reconsider its decision and will do so, he said.

Sekula said he couldn't comment on why he thinks a second petition will have a better chance than the first.

“We wouldn't do it if we didn't think it was likely,” he said.

District Superintendent John Pallone could not be reached for comment.

New Kensington-Arnold School District hired Melnick in 2008. He was making $44,000 a year when he was fired.

Melnick was arrested in 2013 after police searched the Harrison home he shared with his brother. Police were investigating a hit-and-run accident unrelated to Melnick when they found a sawed-off shotgun, 3 ounces of marijuana and a glass pipe in his room.

Melnick testified at trial he inherited the shotgun from an uncle. A weapons charge was dismissed by Allegheny County Judge Edward J. Borkowski.

At the trial, Melnick denied the marijuana was his and said he doesn't do drugs.

He was sentenced to 24 months' “probation without verdict” in 2014 for possessing marijuana and was fired later that year.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.