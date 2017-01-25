Police: Tarentum man exposed himself passing to school kids

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 54-year-old Tarentum man was arrested Wednesday after several children told police they saw him standing naked at his window, pounding on it, as they walked to school.

Gregory Costanzo, of E. Ninth Avenue, faces charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness and related charges.

According to his arrest papers, Costanzo told police he did so for “sexual gratification.”

A crossing guard told police said that six students, ages 9 to 11, who attend nearby Grandview Upper Elementary School alerted her to Costanzo's actions, the criminal complaint said.

The students had been walking along E. Ninth Avenue at its intersection with Corbet Street when Costanzo began pounding on the window of his ground-floor apartment to get their attention, police said.

“This male was completely naked and trying to draw attention to himself,” the complaint said.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found Costanzo sleeping naked. Officers also saw that a chair had been placed in front of the apartment's window, the complaint said.

During a police interview, Costanzo allegedly gave a written statement admitting to the incident.

The Highlands School District released a statement acknowledging the incident

“The school will provide additional supervision for our student walkers for the next several days,” the statement said. It asked parents to discuss with their children “how to stay safe in the community and encourage them to report to an adult anything that they may see or hear.”

Costanzo also faces charges of obscene or other sexual materials and performances and disorderly conduct.

He was in the Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 8 before District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.