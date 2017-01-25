Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Valley News Dispatch

Police: Tarentum man exposed himself passing to school kids
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, 6:01 p.m.

Updated 14 minutes ago

A 54-year-old Tarentum man was arrested Wednesday after several children told police they saw him standing naked at his window, pounding on it, as they walked to school.

Gregory Costanzo, of E. Ninth Avenue, faces charges of indecent exposure, open lewdness and related charges.

According to his arrest papers, Costanzo told police he did so for “sexual gratification.”

A crossing guard told police said that six students, ages 9 to 11, who attend nearby Grandview Upper Elementary School alerted her to Costanzo's actions, the criminal complaint said.

The students had been walking along E. Ninth Avenue at its intersection with Corbet Street when Costanzo began pounding on the window of his ground-floor apartment to get their attention, police said.

“This male was completely naked and trying to draw attention to himself,” the complaint said.

When police arrived at the apartment, they found Costanzo sleeping naked. Officers also saw that a chair had been placed in front of the apartment's window, the complaint said.

During a police interview, Costanzo allegedly gave a written statement admitting to the incident.

The Highlands School District released a statement acknowledging the incident

“The school will provide additional supervision for our student walkers for the next several days,” the statement said. It asked parents to discuss with their children “how to stay safe in the community and encourage them to report to an adult anything that they may see or hear.”

Costanzo also faces charges of obscene or other sexual materials and performances and disorderly conduct.

He was in the Allegheny County Jail on Wednesday afternoon in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 8 before District Judge Carolyn Bengel in Brackenridge.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4702 or mczebiniak@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.