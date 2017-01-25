Saxonburg man arrested shortly after Harrison gas station robbery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Saxonburg man was arrested Wednesday night shortly after he attempted to rob a gas station in Harrison, police said.

Thomas McCune, 49, was arrested by Harrison police in Brackenridge after he left the scene of an attempted robbery at the BP gas station on Freeport Road at Princeton Avenue.

Sgt. Justin Bouch said police responded to the call around 8:30 p.m. and were on the scene within a minute.

Bouch said McCune went into the gas station wearing a gray hoodie with the hood up and handed the cashier a note demanding money.

He said the cashier told McCune she activated a silent alarm and he fled.

Bouch said a witness saw McCune get into a Jeep Grand Cherokee and leave the scene onto Freeport Road.

The sergeant said McCune didn't get away with anything from the gas station and was arrested without incident.

He was being held at the Harrison Police Department until he can be transported to the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh.

Bouch said late Wednesday that the specific charges were still being determined.

Bouch said McCune told police he is on parole, but that hadn't been confirmed yet Wednesday night.

Brackenridge and Tarentum police departments assisted.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. She can be reached at 724-226-4680 or emilybalser@tribweb.com.