Valley News Dispatch

New Kensington-Arnold School District sets stage for huge property tax hike

Matthew Medsger | Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017, 11:35 p.m.

The New Kensington-Arnold School Board will seek the state's permission to raise property taxes next school year more than the 3.6 percent ceiling it normally would face.

In fact, the board on Thursday night passed a preliminary $38.2 million budget that would increase the real estate tax by 6.5 mills — 8 percent.

The district's current tax rate is 83.27 mills.

But that doesn't mean that the district will raise taxes that much.

Because the district is considering raising taxes more than 3.6 percent, the district has to hedge its bet.

Although the district doesn't have to pass a final budget until June 30, the state requires it to pass a preliminary budget now and notify the state by early February if taxes might go higher.

The district is seeking state permission for a higher tax hike because of rising employee retirement and special education costs.

If the exception is not granted, the board would need to seek voter approval in a ballot referendum to raise taxes above 3.6 percent, which amounts to 3 mills.

The percentage increase is an inflation-based formula assigned to New Kensington-Arnold.

Business manager Jeff McVey said it's better for the board to have the option to increase taxes and decide later not to raise them as much, rather than to need to raise the taxes later on and not be able to.

“The reason we file a preliminary budget is so that if we want to increase taxes, we have the ability to increase taxes,” McVey said.

“Right now, the district is not increasing taxes.”

McVey noted that the school year is only half over and that changes to the preliminary budget are possible.

The preliminary budget includes a $3.1 million deficit. Increasing taxes by even the 8 percent proposed would cut that by about $750,000, leaving the district in the hole by about $1.9 million.

McVey said district officials will continue to firm up budget numbers and try to cut costs by the time the board considers the budget again before their May meeting.

One mill generates about $130,000 in tax revenue.

The assessed value of all district property is about $128.4 million, down from the previous year's assessed property value of $128.7 million, a difference of about $300,000.

The preliminary budget was approved unanimously.

Matthew Medsger is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4675 or mmedsger@tribweb.com.

